NEK Makes Gains On Jobs Front In March

The latest data shows the Northeast Kingdom continues to make employment gains as it works its way back from the pandemic.
According to the Vermont Department of Labor, hundreds of more people across the NEK were employed in March versus February and the unemployment rate continues to drop while the labor force grows.
Despite the steady gains, employment is still well short of where it stood prior to the pandemic.
In the Derby area, the topline data shows the unemployment rate dropped from 5.8 percent in February to 4.7 percent in March thanks, in part, to the addition of nearly 300 more employed people. The labor force also grew by over 170 people in that time frame.
However, March’s 11,851 employed people in the Derby area, the most in two years, is still shy of the 12,300 posted in March 2020, on the eve of the pandemic. The labor force in the northern part of the NEK is also nearly 700 people shy of the mark set before COVID.
The same trends are seen in the St. Johnsbury area, where the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5 percent in February to 2.9 percent in March. An additional 325 people were employed in March vs. February, bringing the total to 12,580 employed and a total labor force of 12,956.
This is just over 600 fewer people employed last month compared to March 2020 and almost 800 people fewer people in the total labor force.
The statewide unadjusted unemployment rate in March was 2.4 percent ranging from a low of 1.7 percent in White River Junction to Derby’s 4.7 percent. Almost 5,000 more people had jobs in March than in February and the labor force grew by 3,000 to a total of 334,426, still 20,000 shy of the pre-pandemic numbers.
“As we know, the Vermont economy changes with the seasons and as the sap flows, so too do the jobs,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “The months of April, May and June are a period of transition for many Vermonters, as they either return to employment or switch from winter to summer operations.”
Harrington noted this is a time when programs of study, including apprenticeships, are near graduation. He suggested employers partner with the Vermont Department of Labor and education providers to tap into this population and their skills as they join the labor force.
“With this in mind, it is not surprising that the household data for March showed a boost to the Vermont labor force and the number of people working in the state – a trend that is likely to continue through the summer,” added Harrington.
The Department of Labor is promoting a number of hiring events, including a statewide job fair at the Champlain Valley Expo on April 26 sponsored by Associated General Contractors of Vermont.
A number of NEK employers will be present at the event, dubbed “Vermont’s largest job fair,” including, but not limited to: Revision Military, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Vt Department Public Safety, MEI Electrical Contractors, Cabot/Agrimark, Pike Industries, J.P. Sicard, Dead River Company,
A monthly virtual job fair hosted by the Labor Department, including a breakout session for the NEK, will be held this Thursday, April 21. The Labor Department is also hosting weekly virtual resume, interview and employment skills sessions. More information is available on the Labor Department website.
