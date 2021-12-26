A man from Derby was lodged in jail on Christmas Eve after state police arrested him for an alleged domestic assault crime.
Cory Spaulding, 46, was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility for a lack of $5000 bail.
Trooper Logan Miller reported that Spaulding “caused family members pain and placed them in fear for their lives” at a residence on Quarry Road in Derby.
Spaulding is scheduled for arraignment today in Orleans Superior Court.
