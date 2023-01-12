NEK Man Accused Of Assault On 75-Year-Old Woman
Essex County Courthouse, Guildhall, Vt. (File Photo)

A Northeast Kingdom man has been accused of slapping a woman in the head eight times and pouring a beer on her head.

Marcel Cote, 71, of Lunenburg, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and reckless endangerment.

