NEK Man Accused Of Assault On 75-Year-Old Woman

A Northeast Kingdom man has been accused of slapping a woman in the head eight times and pouring a beer on her head.
Marcel Cote, 71, of Lunenburg, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and reckless endangerment.
Cote was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Essex Superior Court
Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Jan. 7 involving Cote and the alleged victim - a 75-year-old woman.
She told police Cote was drinking heavily, was not taking his bipolar medication and threatened to shoot her with a gun.
“(She) stated this evening Marcel had grabbed her and slapped her in the head 8 times with an open hand causing extreme pain,” wrote Vermont State Trooper Gabriel Schrauf in his report. “He came inside the room again and poured an entire beer on her head.”
According to court documents, Cote also threw a knife in the direction of the alleged victim and harnessed her by phone while she was in the Emergency Room at Weeks Hospital in Lancaster, N.H.
Police then went to Cote’s residence and arrested him.
“Marcel became extremely irritated and disrespectful towards law enforcement stating such things as “Don’t slip on that banana peel I wouldn’t want to get your patented leather shoes dirty” and “I don’t give a flying f***, f*** you!”
Police say Cote’s blood alcohol content was measured at .163 percent at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Cote faces a possible sentence of over 17 years in prison and $16,000 in fines.
