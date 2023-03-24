NEK Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Local Stores

A Northeast Kingdom man was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday on charges of lewd behavior after being accused of exposing himself to clerks at two local stores.
Joshua G. Keement, 35, Brownington, pleaded not guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, which are felony charges that each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $300 fine.
The charges against Keement follow an investigation by Orleans County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Richard Wells, after Emily Maclure, owner of The Genny Albany Store in Albany, called Wednesday morning to say a man had exposed himself to one of her clerks.
Later that day, she called the sheriff’s department to say the same man had exposed himself at another store she owns in Craftsbury, The Craftsbury General Store.
At the Craftsbury store, one of the employees took a picture of the license plate on the man’s vehicle.
With that information, Sgt. Wells determined the vehicle owner to be Keement. The sergeant went to Keement’s home and spoke to him about the allegations. The man said he was “embarrassed” and told Sgt. Wells that he had stopped on the side of the road to urinate on his way to go ice fishing, and when he was finished his ringing cell phone distracted him and he forgot to zip up his pants. He said he drove to the Albany store, went inside and found they didn’t have any breakfast sandwiches so he left and went to the store in Craftsbury. He reportedly told Sgt. Wells that it was at the Craftsbury store that he realized his penis was exposed.
“It was then (at the Craftsbury General Store) when he saw someone taking a picture of his truck and realized that his penis was exposed and left,” noted Sgt. Wells in his report.
Video surveillance at the store in Albany tells a different story, according to Sgt. Wells. Footage, he said, shows Keement with no penis showing at one point inside the store but then it can be seen moments later as Keement walks to the counter.
At his arraignment before Judge Lisa Warren, Keement was ordered to stay away from the Genny Albany Store and the Craftsbury General Store. He was also told to stay away from the store owner and store employees.
