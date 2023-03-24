NEK Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Local Stores
The Orleans Superior Court in Newport City

A Northeast Kingdom man was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday on charges of lewd behavior after being accused of exposing himself to clerks at two local stores.

Joshua G. Keement, 35, Brownington, pleaded not guilty to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, which are felony charges that each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $300 fine.

