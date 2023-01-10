NEK Man Accused Of Setting Fire To State Police Cruiser

A local man set fire to the back seat of a state police cruiser after being arrested on Monday.
That’s according to court documents filed in Orleans Superior Court.
Donald Billow, 42, of Albany pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to felony charges of 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and obstruction of justice. Billow also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief and drunken driving.
Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail at $1,500 and conditions of release including release into the custody of a court-approved responsible adult or a residential treatment facility.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police say in court documents that Billow was arrested at 5:26 p.m. at 62 Apple Drive in Craftsbury after reports that he had threatened a family and was trying to smash the windows of a parked car with the butt-end of a rifle.
“(Billow) stated that he wanted the State Police to kill him and that he wanted to die,” wrote VSP Tpr. James Gallup in his report.
Billow was then placed in the back seat of a state police cruiser until troopers noticed something unusual.
“Trooper (Nathan) Handy and I noticed a noise coming from the cruiser,” wrote Tpr. Gallup. “As we got closer, we saw smoke starting to come out of the back seat of the cruiser. We opened the back doors and noticed a fire burning in the back seat and large amounts of smoke inside. I removed (Billow) from the vehicle and Trooper (Logan) Miller extinguished the tire.”
Police said Billow had inhaled smoke from the fire and was having a difficult time breathing so he was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport.
Upon arrival at the hospital, an ambulance crew member spoke with Tpr. Handy and gave him a lighter he found in the ambulance which he believed came from (Billow’s) clothing, according to the report.
Police then reviewed the film from a cruiser camera and saw (Billow) leaning near the location where they believe the fire had started.
“After doing this multiple times, (Billow) sat back up and I observed smoke starting to come up from the location,” wrote Tpr. Gallup. “As the video continued, I observed a light starting to build in that location as well as more smoke…I observed significant fire damage to the back seat on the driver’s side and damage to the metal cage. I also observed smoke and soot damage throughout the entire cruiser and detected an intense odor of burnt plastic from inside and outside of the vehicle.”
Police say a possible arson charge is also pending against Billow and that it could be filed after a report is submitted by an arson investigator.
Billow, who remains in pre-trial detention at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, faces a possible sentence on the current charges of over 22 years in prison and over $31,000 in fines.
