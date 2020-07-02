NEK Man Accused Of Torching Vehicle

A Barton man was charged with setting a vehicle on fire on South Street in Orleans on Wednesday.
Joshua Bacon, 39, faces charges of third degree arson, unlawful mischief and violating conditions of release from a previous criminal case. The victims of the alleged crimes are Harmony Daniels, 43, and Shawn Turnbaugh, 33, both of Orleans.
Vermont State Trooper Joshua Mikkola reported firefighters and state police responded to South Street for a reported fire about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday. He noted that witnesses reported seeing Bacon leaving the scene moments before the vehicle caught fire. “Further investigation revealed Bacon set the vehicle on fire using an accelerant,” noted Trooper Mikkola.
Bacon is also accused of damaging the vehicle’s windshield and stealing the vehicle’s front license plate.
Bacon was arrested Wednesday evening and cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
