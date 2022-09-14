NEK Man Accused Of Victimizing Young Children In Caledonia, Orleans Counties

A Northeast Kingdom man has been charged with felony lewd & lascivious conduct with a young boy at the Colonnade Inn two years ago.
Justin Maloney, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
But Maloney has also been accused of a sex crime involving a young girl at a house in Orleans County.
Caledonia Superior Court
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Maloney with felony sexual assault on a minor under the age of 16 and the Orleans court ordered him detained pending trial. Maloney is now being held at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.
Maloney, who has a prior criminal record, has denied the allegations against him. He was interviewed by state police at NECC on Sept. 8.
“Justin asked about the allegations against him,” wrote Tpr. Joshua Lewis in his report. “Justin was informed of the allegations. Throughout the interview, Justin denied the allegations.”
Judge Jiron set conditions of release on Maloney prohibiting any contact with the alleged victim in the case. Maloney was also ordered by the court to stay 300 feet away from the alleged victim and to have no contact with any persons under the age of 16 if he is released from jail.
Maloney faces a possible sentence of two to fifteen years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted on the Caledonia County lewd & lascivious charge.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.