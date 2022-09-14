NEK Man Accused Of Victimizing Young Children In Caledonia, Orleans Counties
Northeast Correctional Complex St. Johnsbury jail #filephoto

A Northeast Kingdom man has been charged with felony lewd & lascivious conduct with a young boy at the Colonnade Inn two years ago.

Justin Maloney, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

