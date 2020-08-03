On Sunday at about noon, St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford responded to the area of 340 Summer Street for the report of suspicious activity. The caller advised of a tan colored truck with three males in it who were acting strangely and knocking randomly on doors in the apartment complex looking for an unidentified female.
Lt. Bickford made contact with the three males and upon conducting an investigation into the incident identified one of them as Jason Degreenia, 41, of Orleans/Brownington, who had an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued through DOC. Degreenia was taken into custody by Lt Bickford without incident and was later transported to the NERCF where he was lodged on the warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.