NEK Man Charged With Multiple Crimes At Restaurant

A West Burke man with a lengthy criminal record is facing several new charges related to alleged behavior at Everybuddy’s Casual Dining in Lyndonville on Sunday.
Robert Rohaley, 25, is accused of assaulting state police officers, aggravated disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, sexual assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful trespass, unlawful mischief and impeding a public officer.
The crimes reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant. Sunday was the restaurant’s final day of operation. It’s now closed.
State Trooper Gabriel Schrauf noted that state troopers went to the restaurant a few minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday after it was reported there was a fight in progress there. When state police arrived witnesses said Rohaley had been asked to leave and was causing a disturbance, according to Trooper Schrauf.
“When asked to leave by Troopers, Rohaley became increasingly combative,” the trooper wrote.
Rohaley was taken into custody and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility until he sobered up. He was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Dec. 20.
In October 2017, Rohaley was convicted of 14 charges and was given a jail sentence of nine months to two-and-a-half years to serve in jail. The changes against him spanned five separate incidents dating back to 2016 including a time when he popped several purple balloons that had been tethered along Eastern Avenue in support of a Relay for Life cancer fundraising event. He was also accused of slipping out of handcuffs and biting a Vermont State Trooper while being taken into custody.
Rohaley’s most recent criminal convictions were from June 2018. He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of violating a restraining order by writing to a woman while he was in jail.
