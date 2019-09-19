Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A Hardwick man arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a drug investigation is accused of paying someone with heroin to burn down a friend’s Greensboro home two years ago.
Christopher M. Thompson, 36, is accused of 1st degree arson by conspiring to set fire to the Greensboro home of Dana and Hannah Patten in August of 2017. Thompson pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday and was released by Judge Kevin Griffin on conditions of release despite a request by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren that the court set $50,000 bail on Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.