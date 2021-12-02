NEK Man Charged With Sexual Assault Following 2020 Christmas Party

A Northeast Kingdom man has been charged with sexually assaulting an Orleans County woman in her home following a party on Christmas day last year.
Hunter Judd, 22, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Tuesday to a felony charge of sexual assault - no consent and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva asked the court to only release Judd into the custody of a court-appointed custodian who would be required to report any violations of his release conditions to authorities.
Orleans Superior Court
“The nature of this offense is very serious, very concerning,” said Leyva. ”From the state’s perspective, the allegations clearly show that this was a crime of opportunity.”
But St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Chloe Vickers argued that there was no indication that her client was a flight risk or a danger to the public or to the alleged victim.
“No (restraining order) or similar filing was ever requested by the purported victim,” argued Attorney Vickers. “And Mr. Judd himself has been aware of the likelihood of being charged with a crime for several months and he has not fled, he hasn’t troubled the alleged victim, he’s retained private counsel and he’s been very engaged with this law office … Additionally, no further allegations or incidents have taken place since this incident was alleged to have occurred nearly a year ago.”
Judge Warren, who noted that Judd does not have a prior criminal record, denied the state’s request that Judd be monitored by a custodian.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi, the alleged victim in the case is a 23-year-old woman who was with a group of people at her home on Dec. 25, 2020, including Judd. Both were consuming alcohol. The alleged victim told police she eventually went to bed at about 1:30 a.m., but was later woken up by Judd.
“(She) stated she woke up and Hunter was on top of her in bed,” wrote Det. Lombardi in his report. “(She) explained she remembered telling Hunter to ‘get off of me’ … she remembered telling Hunter ‘stop you have a girlfriend …’”
Judd was released by the court on the conditions that he not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim or other witnesses in the case and that he not possess or consume alcoholic beverages. The court also set a curfew that requires Judd to be in his residence between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night while the case is pending.
If convicted of the charge, Judd faces a possible sentence of three years to life in prison and a $25,000 fine.
