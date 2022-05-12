NEK Man ‘Doing Donuts’ Charged With Attempted Murder After Truck Strikes Someone

A man from Craftsbury is in jail this morning awaiting arraignment on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after the truck he was “doing donuts” in struck another man Wednesday night.
Parker Clark, 20, is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in Orleans Superior Court. He will answer to charges of attempted second degree murder, drunken driving and gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting.
Tyler Friend, 19, of Craftsbury, is in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a Vermont State Police report, suffering from injuries he received when the truck Clark was spinning in the parking lot of the Beach Road Boating Access in Greensboro struck him.
Emergency response was made to an area off S. Albany Road in Craftsbury where Friend was found unconscious. A DHART helicopter was called to the scene for an emergency flight to the Burlington hospital. Assisting at the scene were Hardwick Rescue, Glover Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Craftsbury Fire and personnel from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Dept.
Trooper Logan Miller reported that Clark had transported Friend from the boating access to the location in Craftsbury after Clark’s truck hit him.
The trooper’s report states, “Investigation revealed Clark was doing donuts in the parking lot when he struck Friend who was standing in the parking lot. Clark loaded Friend into his truck where he drove him to a remote farm off S. Albany Road in Craftsbury, drove across a cornfield to the woods line, dragged/carried (Friend) over a small ravine and down into a slow-moving creek. Clark got back into his truck and got stuck in the mud, rendering him unable to leave. Clark subsequently returned to Friend in the wooded ravine and pulled/carried him back out before making his way to the local farm to call for help.”
Police also determined that Clark was under the influence of alcohol. He was then taken into custody, processed and transported to Northern State Correctional Facility.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.