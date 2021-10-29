SHEFFIELD — A jury found a Northeast Kingdom man not guilty of misdemeanor domestic assault at trial on Thursday.

Christopher L. Degreenia, 30, of Morgan, had been accused of pushing a 26-year-old woman down an embankment near Drake Place Road in Sheffield on May 29, 2020. Degreenia had been facing a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Degreenia was also facing a charge of violating conditions of release (VCR) for allegedly violating a court-ordered curfew during the alleged assault. But the VCR was resolved prior to the trial held in Caledonia County Superior Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments