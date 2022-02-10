NEK Man Held In Jail For Alleged Sexual Assault

A Barton man is being held in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman a previous court order mandates he stay away from.
Joseph Balcom Jr., 35, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Orleans Superior Court to a charge of sexual assault and three counts of violating earlier court orders. Judge Lisa Warren ordered him held in jail without bail.
It was Balcom himself who initiated police interaction on Wednesday night. Trooper Anthony Rice noted that Balcom called complaining of a fight at a Lake Road residence in Barton. Rice responded and found Balcom’s face covered in dried blood. His glasses were broken and there was an open gash on the side of his head.
He told police an ex-girlfriend and he began having intercourse, but then stopped at her request. He told the trooper she began to scream at him about how the act hurt.
The trooper wrote, “Balcom stated [the woman] then began to punch him in the face and eventually grabbed a glass vase and then smashed him in the head with it causing his [head] to bleed. Balcom stated [the woman] continued to punch him in the head and in the face and eventually grabbed a piece of the vase and threatened to kill him if he didn’t leave.”
The woman, who police and emergency personnel found with cuts on her hand, said the sex was “too rough” and she “yelled for [Balcom] to stop but he did not,” according to Trooper Rice’s affidavit. She said he only stopped “after she freaked out.”
She denied intentionally assaulting him and said if he was cut it was because she was throwing items around because she was upset.
The woman also said Balcom was not supposed to be at her residence because of an open court case.
She declined to go to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
State police arrested Balcom and he was processed at the Derby barracks of the state police. He was then lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
In addition to being charged with violating a condition that he not have contact with the alleged victim, he also was reportedly in violation of a no alcohol order. He told state police that he had drank two cups of wine earlier Wednesday night while watching a movie with the woman.
