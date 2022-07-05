NEK Man Who Fled Court In May Held In Jail On New Allegations

An Island Pond man accused of leaving the courthouse via a second-floor fire escape when a jail stay seemed likely in May was ordered held in jail without bail on Tuesday in a new round of criminal charges.
Ryan Powers, 23, through attorney Laura Wilson, pleaded not guilty in a Caledonia Superior Court case held through an online video conference. Powers appeared from a computer inside the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
He appeared frustrated through most of the hearing and at one point walked out of the room while Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi was talking only to quickly return. Several times he started talking over the judge or attorneys as Wilson directed him to sit quietly. Among the comments Powers made was that the people he is accused of victimizing are to blame for initiating contact with him.
There are 11 new charges filed against Powers. Charges of burglary, obstruction of justice and unlawful mischief are felonies, and the remaining eight - two charges of stalking and six violations of court-imposed conditions of release - are misdemeanors.
Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby led the investigation that resulted in Powers’ latest arrest and lodging in jail. According to his report, the sheriff’s department became aware of the latest alleged crimes while on patrol in Brighton on July 1.
“Deputy Simonds and I were assisting Deputy Thomas on a traffic stop when (Keesha) Lavigne and her boyfriend, (Kyle) Humphrey pulled up beside us yelling, “We need you right now Ryan is at our house right now smashing up our house,” Sheriff Colby wrote.
They went to the residence at 351 Railroad St. The sheriff noted that Powers started running from the residence when the sheriff and deputies appeared and a brief chase occurred with Sheriff Colby threatening to deploy his taser if Powers didn’t stop. Powers reportedly stopped while part-way up a chain-link fence.
Powers was then taken into custody, Sheriff Colby wrote, on an outstanding arrest warrant.
The warrant was the result of Powers leaving the courthouse in St. Johnsbury on May 23 against the wishes of Judge Justin Jiron who told him to wait at the courthouse for an afternoon hearing. Prior to the hearing, which likely would have led to him being jailed for lack of a court-approved residence, Powers exited the courthouse through a second-floor fire escape.
As he was being taken into custody on July 1, the affidavit states, Lavigne and Humphrey were yelling at Powers. Powers’ reported response was to call them a “f***ing rat.”
Further investigation determined damage inside and outside the residence that Powers allegedly did, including a smashed truck tail light, a smashed rear window of the truck, a smashed television and other items that were assembled for a yard sale. It was alleged that Powers had used a pool stick to damage the property. The stick was found at the scene.
The approximate value of the property damaged is between $1,450 and $1,800.
According to Humphrey, before realizing that law enforcement was at the residence, Powers threatened him with the pool stick.
Humphrey also shared details of contact he believes Powers made through social media, using Powers’ girlfriend’s account. The contact is a violation of a court order imposed in a previous case. The comments make reference to Humphrey’s role in making allegations in the previous case.
Sheriff Colby then summed up the situation as he saw it.
“In summary, less than one week after the above message was received by Humphrey, Powers returns to the residence of Humphrey and Lavigne with a mask covering his head and face, and enters their residence. Not finding the family at home, Powers smashes their personal belongings inside and outside the residence with the heavy end of a broken pool stick. When Humphrey returns to the residence, Powers exits the vehicle in the yard and immediately begins to yell at and approach Humphrey with the pool stick until he sees police and attempts to flee. Humphrey and Lavigne stated that this is what they have been worried about because they believe he is irrational and needs mental health help.”
The sheriff also noted that if Powers was not held in jail Humphrey and Lavigne believed they would need to leave their home.
Illuzzi’s request to hold Powers in jail without bail on Tuesday included his concern for Humphrey and Lavigne. Judge Daniel Richardson supported the request and ordered Powers to remain in jail for now.
