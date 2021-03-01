NEK Man Wins $5,000 Ice Shack In Newport Recreation Contest

A local man won an ice shack worth $5,000 in the Newport Recreation Committee’s SnoPro Ice Shack raffle.
David Perron, of Glover, won with a raffle ticket purchased online by his wife as a birthday gift to him. He learned his ticket had been drawn at Wright’s Sport Shop while he was shopping at Walmart on Saturday.
Jenn Smith, chair of the Newport Recreation Committee, reported that sales for this year’s fundraiser were slow at first, but picked up quickly once the shack was on display at ticket locations. “We owe a great deal of thanks to Big D’s Bait Shop, Right Wheels and Wright’s Sport Shop who are always supportive of the raffle and encourage patrons to help support the local cause,” she stated. After the cost of the shanty, the fundraiser brought in $2,695 total for the Gardner Park Playground & Splashpad Project.
The shack Perron won is a 6’x10’ model, fully insulated with extras including a fold down table and sliding windows. He picked up his prize on the rainy 40 degree Monday morning following the drawing.
The Newport Recreation Committee plans to host the SnoPro Ice Shack raffle again next year with tickets on sale beginning December, priced at $25 each or two for $40. Community members interested in Recreation Committee happenings can visit www.NewportRecreation.org/RECCOMMITTEE or call the Parks & Recreation office at 802-334-6345.
