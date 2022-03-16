Travelers pausing along their journey at interstate visitor centers in Bradford and Waterford will soon encounter some real heroes.
This spring, the center on Interstate 91 in Bradford and the one on Interstate 93 in Waterford will feature new displays for Vermont’s Fallen Heroes. Pictured as part of the two-panel display are 42 Vermont men who were killed while serving in the military during the Global War on Terror. Among them are eight men from Northeast Kingdom towns who were killed in action between January 2004 and March 2011.
“This is a most fitting tribute to those that lost their lives in service to our country and Vermonters should always remember their sacrifices and those of their families,” noted a statement from the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation.
The displays are a collaborative effort involving the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Buildings & General Services’ Vermont Information Centers Division. Shadows & Light Design, of Monkton, created the displays. Four of the state’s 17 information centers, Williston north and south, Fair Haven and Sharon, already feature the displays.
It’s not the first time information centers have included photos of Vermont’s fallen serviceman. Initially, Floyd Moodie Jr., a military veteran who died in January 2021, took it upon himself to add framed photos of the fallen in multiple centers.
The location of the photos in some cases didn’t make them very visible to visitors, said Robert Burke, director of the state’s Office of Veterans Affairs, and there was some wear and tear starting to show, said Deb Ferrell, manager of Government Business Services.
“It was a good time to take down the old and see what we could come up with for a new display,” said Burke, “something more visible, something that kind of told the story.”
Said Ferrell, “We’re delighted to have these return. It’s important to remember.”
On one panel are the photos, names, ranks and towns of residence of the war casualties. The other panel of equal size notes “Vermont Does Its Full Duty” at the top and includes images of Iraq and Afghanistan beneath the heading “Theater of Operations.”
Also on the panel is a QR code scanned through cellular phones with internet access that directs people online to a website for Vermont’s Global War On Terror Memorial created by Vermont Fallen Families. Two of the group’s directors are Gary Merchant and Kevin McLaughlin. They are family members of local soldiers killed in action: Spc. Chris Merchant and Spc. Scott McLaughlin, both of Hardwick.
The new Fallen Heroes memorial panels scheduled for the centers in Bradford and Waterford will be worked into available prominent spaces, said Ferell. The installation will likely take place in April.
The displays are expected to inform a lot of people as the number of visitors at the centers throughout the state is on the rebound following low points attributed to the pandemic. In the year prior to COVID, the centers saw a total of 3,250,701 visitors. In 2021, the total number was only 811,211.
Below is a list of the eight Northeast Kingdom men who are featured on the Fallen Heroes displays. They appear in the order in which they died.
Solomon Bangayan
HOMETOWN: Jay AGE: 24 BRANCH: Army UNIT: 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne RANK: Spc. DIED: 1/2/04, Baghdad, Iraq NATURE OF ATTACK: Bangayan died when his convoy was ambushed by the enemy who used an improvised explosive device, small arms fire, and a rocket-propelled grenade.
Jesse Strong
HOMETOWN: Irasburg AGE: 24 BRANCH: Marines UNIT: 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Division RANK: Sgt. DIED: 1/26/05, Anbar Province, Iraq NATURE OF ATTACK: Strong was killed as a result of hostile action.
Scott McLaughlin
HOMETOWN: Hardwick AGE: 29 BRANCH: Army, Natl. Guard UNIT: 1st Battalion, 172nd Armor Regiment, 42nd Armor Division RANK: Spc. DIED: 9/22/05, Ramadi, Iraq NATURE OF ATTACK: McLaughlin was killed by small arms fire.
Chris Merchant
HOMETOWN: Hardwick AGE: 32 BRANCH: Army, Natl. Guard UNIT: 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment RANK: Sgt. DIED: 3/1/06, Ramadi, Iraq NATURE OF ATTACK: Merchant died when his Humvee came under attack by enemy forces using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device and rocket-propelled grenade
Joey Fortin
HOMETOWN: St. Johnsbury AGE: 22 BRANCH: Army UNIT: 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division RANK: 2nd Lt. DIED: 8/23/09, Hussaniyah, Iraq NATURE OF ATTACK: Fortin was killed by an enemy improvised explosive device.
Ryan Grady
HOMETOWN: Burke AGE: 25 BRANCH: Army, Natl. Guard UNIT: Special Troops Battalion, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team RANK: Spc. DIED: 7/1/2010, Bagram, Afghanistan NATURE OF ATTACK: Grady died when insurgents attacked his unit using an improvised explosive device.
Tristan Southworth
HOMETOWN: West Danville AGE: 21 BRANCH: Army, Natl. Guard UNIT: 172nd Infantry, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team RANK: Spc. DIED: 8/22/2010, Paktiya, Afghanistan NATURE OF ATTACK: Southworth died of wounds sustained when insurgents attacked his unit with small arms and rocket-propelled grenade fire.
Ian M. Muller
HOMETOWN: Danville AGE: 22 BRANCH: Marines UNIT: 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force RANK: Cpl. DIED: 3/11/2011, Helmand province, Afghanistan NATURE OF ATTACK: Muller died while conducting combat operations.
