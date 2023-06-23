NEK Motorist Linked To Fatal Crash

An investigation into a Lowell crash on May 18 in which a Lowell man was killed led Vermont State Police to charge another Lowell man they believe was involved in the crash.
At the time of the crash, police said they suspected another vehicle was involved and they sought the public’s help in identifying other vehicles involved.
“With the assistance of the community, the Vermont State Police were able to identify a second vehicle that was involved in the collision,” according to a state police report shared Thursday night.
Seth Pierce, 20, has been charged with negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident for his alleged part in the crash that killed Shayne Bessette, 52.
Sergeants Thomas Howard and Josh Mikkola reported that the weather was clear and Hazen Notch Road was dry when Pierce, driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra, and Bessette, in a 2003 Ford Ranger, were travelling east. According to state police, Pierce was passing the vehicle driven by Bessette on a turn in the road and the vehicles collided. The impact sent Bessette’s Ranger off the road where it rolled. Bessette, who state police reported wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle causing injuries that led to his death.
The police report notes that the Tundra driven by Pierce stayed on the road and that Pierce failed to stop and failed to report the crash.
At some point after the crash, Pierce turned himself in to authorities and was processed at the Derby barracks. He was released with a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond and issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Friday afternoon.
