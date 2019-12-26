NEK New Year’s Intentions 2020

The NEK Intention Generator will be a pop up installation at 142 Eastern Avenue. (Courtesy Illustration)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A first-time art installation planned to debut New Year’s Eve at First Night North will allow people to submit their 2020 Northeast Kingdom New Year’s Intentions through an art experience at 142 Eastern Ave., announced Heather Alger, who runs the community event venue with her husband, Nicolas Anzalone.

On New Year’s Eve, from 4 p.m. to midnight, the free 2020 Generator will be on display at 142 Eastern, said Alger in an announcement.

