NEK, NoCo See Very Few Cases In Recent Days

Following a spate of cases in the region two weeks ago, the Northeast Kingdom and North Country have seen only 2 reported COVID 19 cases in recent days.

One case occurred in Caledonia County, while Orleans and Essex counties have had no new cases in the last 14 days. Total case count in the Northeast Kingdom now stands at 61 since the pandemic began, with 34 in Caledonia, 21 in Orleans and 6 in Essex.

