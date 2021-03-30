While Joshua House, Inc. has been supporting Northeast Kingdom residents in need for the past 25 years, the nonprofit’s president, Tim Daley says they are not very well known.
However, neither are a lot of local businesses, especially those not attached to a chamber, he said.
The faith-based, privately-funded organization seeks to spotlight all area businesses in their upcoming fundraiser.
“Picture It! — For Joshua House!”, a photo scavenger hunt, will be held May 1 through May 15. While official rules will be made public on March 31, the goal for participating teams will be to take photos of as many businesses as possible in Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties.
Each business photographed will earn the team one point, while photographs of sponsoring businesses will earn a team five points.
The nonprofit’s work began in 1996 when founder, Casey Boyle-Eldrige saw a need in her local Irasburg community. She and other community members fundraised directly for each need they were made aware of: fuel bills, medical bills, rent, food.
In 2019, Boyle-Eldrige stepped down and a new Board of Directors, led by Doyle, took their place.
At that point, Doyle said the group had zero dollars to work with. So they started to host events to continue their aid.
“We wanted to continue helping, but we only can help if we have other people help us,” he said.
Doyle said Joshua House assists more people every year and has raised funds through events such as the pre-pandemic Kingdom’s Got Talent.
In 2020, the group gave out over $21,000 in funds to 66 families (roughly 270 people).
The “stories of aid” section of the nonprofit’s website detail those contributions, which are given out based on recommendations from and in coordination with community partners.
“We help more than just ‘the homeless’ or those down on their luck,” said Daley. “We work to help all that are struggling to remain sustainable.”
Daley says the group has not seen financial need increase as a result of the pandemic, noting that stimulus money has helped many, but will be gone one day.
While the pandemic has also limited Joshua House’s fundraising opportunities, Daley is excited by the opportunities “Picture It! — For Joshua House!” presents for his organization and the businesses it will highlight.
The initial event kickoff, with official rules, will occur on March 31. Teams will be able to register starting April 15 for $10 a person, with all funds raised going to Joshua House to be redistributed to those in need.
Businesses can sign up to sponsor the event until April 26. Sponsors cover the small costs of the fundraiser — mainly prize money which will award teams with the most points — but anything leftover will fund Joshua House’s programs.
Daley says the scavenger hunt will give people the excuse to get out and drive around in the nice weather.
“In the process, you, the picture taker, are seeing businesses you’ve probably never seen before,” he said on March 24. “You may have driven past some of these a thousand times and never paid attention to them … until you’re actually taking a picture due to this scavenger hunt.”
“Everybody’s business is important, even out in the hinterlands of the counties,” Daley said.
More information can be found at joshuahousenek.com
“We care about all people everywhere, that’s what Joshua House does,” said Daley. “If you’re struggling and need a hand up, we’re here for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.