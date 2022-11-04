The North Country and Northeast Kingdom are home to world winter sports training facilities.
They have produced Winter Olympians, World Cup competitors, Division I college talent, and more.
The following are a look at three — The Craftsbury Outdoor Center, Burke Mountain Academy and Mittersill Performance Center — that prepare athletes to compete at the highest levels of national and international competition.
BURKE MOUNTAIN ACADEMY
Named the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Alpine Club of the Year, Burke Mountain Academy is a world class alpine skiing program.
The independent boarding school located at the base of Burke Mountain draws aspiring ski racers from across the country and around the world.
Dating back to 1970, BMA enrolls no more than 70 students annually and has produced numerous national team members and Olympians.
Burke Mountain Academy’s alumni include two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Cup Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin, 118 U.S. Ski Team members, and 37 Olympians.
Five “Burkies” were named to the 2022-2023 U.S. Ski Team including Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien (women’s A Team), Ava Sunshine Jemison and Zoe Zimmerman (women’s C Team), and Justin Bigatel (men’s D Team).
For more information visit https://www.burkemtnacademy.org/
CRAFTSBURY OUTDOOR CENTER
The non-profit Craftsbury Outdoor Center grooms over 100,000 kilometers of ski trails on 800 acres.
COC is home to the Green Racing Project, an elite racing team composed of post-collegiate racers from across the country.
The Green Racing Project has Nordic skiers and biathletes that compete worldwide at the SuperTour, World Cup and Olympic levels.
That includes St. Johnsbury Academy alumna Susan Dunklee, a three-time U.S. Olympic biathlete and the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history.
For more info visit https://www.greenracingproject.com/skiing/
COC is also a vacation destination for recreational and competitive Nordic skiers and biathletes.
During the 2022-2023 winter season Craftsbury Outdoor Center is slated to host the Craftsbury Marathon on Jan. 28 and 29, 2023.
To learn more visit https://www.craftsburymarathon.com/
COC will also host the U.S. Biathlon International Team Trials from Dec. 15 to 18, 2022.
See event details at https://www.craftsbury.com/events/23usba-international-trials
MITTERSILL RACE VENUE
The $7 million dollar Mittersill Race Venue opened in 2015 as an official U.S. Ski Team training site, the first of its kind on the east coast.
The project involved trail widening, the installation of snowmaking, and the addition of a T-Bar.
In its first five years, the Mittersill Race Venue hosted high-profile competitions that included the 2017 and 2021 NCAA Championships, the 2018 and 2020 Eastern High School Championships, and the 2019 National Junior Championship Super G.
The final phase of the project, the 9,200-square-foot Mittersill Performance Center, opened in December 2021.
Entering its second season, the MPC has been a game changer.
It enables the resort to hold larger and more prestigious ski races such as Nor-Am Cup races and U.S. championship events. Mittersill has been an official training site of the U.S. Ski Team since 2015.
The Mittersill Performance Center was funded through a partnership between the Franconia Ski Club, State of New Hampshire, Holderness School and the U.S. Ski Team.
The MPC is home to Franconia Ski Club, Plymouth State University, Holderness School, and multiple public high schools. The University of New Hampshire and other area colleges and universities also train there extensively.
This year the Mittersill Race Venue will host a full slate of downhill skiing competitions including the UNH Carnival (Jan. 27 and 28), NHIAA Meet of Champions (Feb. 23), Eastern High School Championships (March 2 to 6), Under 18 National Championships (March 9 to 15).
For more info go to https://www.franconiaskiclub.com/page/show/4570659-mittersill-race-venue
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.