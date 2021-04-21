NEK & North Country: Rise Of Interstate Felony Cases Challenge Prosecution

The rise of felony cases in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country is becoming even more challenging for prosecutors as more and more cases have ties to two states and involve a number of parties on both sides of the river.
“It’s unbelievable,” Vince Illuzzi, state’s attorney for Essex County, said Wednesday. “It’s almost every case and there’s more than ever now, without question.”
Virtually all such cases are drug-related, and a defendant who is a resident of Vermont might be involved in a case where there’s law enforcement, victims, and other parties in New Hampshire, and vice versa, he said.
One case involves Makenzie J. Laverty, 26 of Bloomfield, who is charged in Essex County with two counts of felony grand larceny for stealing more than $1,500 in items from Denis Querrand and stealing more than $2,500 in items from Debra Laverty, his mother, who on Feb. 22 reported to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department that the seriousness of her son’s drug abuse was escalating and he had been stealing from her.
He also faces a felony count of home improvement fraud for agreeing in September to a contract for $3,500 to remove hazard trees and brush on a Maidstone property but failing to do the work per the contract after receiving the money, and then allegedly selling some of his tools to buy money for drugs.
Laverty is currently being held in the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
After his arrest in March, he filed a motion stating he wants to live with Brittany Lynn Farrow, 24, in the Indian Brook Trailer Park in Lancaster as his case pends.
On April 6, Illuzzi filed a motion objecting to that residence.
“That proposed curfew location is not appropriate as the defendant is a drug addict and Ms. Farrow has been convicted of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute,” he wrote.
Farrow has an extraditable outstanding arrest warrant from May 2020 from Lawrence, Mass., for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and has not been extradited because of COVID-19 restrictions, said Illuzzi.
“She was convicted of the offense, placed on probation, probation was transferred to New Hampshire, and at some point thereafter tested positive for continued drug use, ultimately failing to comply with probation conditions,” he said. “The case was transferred back to Massachusetts.”
Illuzzi provided Essex County Superior Court with a narrative about Farrow’s buying of drugs and her arrest in Massachusetts that also includes the arrest of Mallory Grondin, 23, of Groveton, who was with Farrow at the time. Both were charged by Methuen, Mass. police with trafficking fentanyl.
A court hearing in the Laverty case is scheduled for Friday in St. Johnsbury.
After withdrawing Farrow’s residence as a curfew location, Illuzzi said Laverty offered to stay with his uncle in Maidstone after spending 14 days at the Valley Vista drug treatment program in Bradford.
“We’re objecting to that,” Illuzzi said Wednesday.
The reason for the objection, he said, is that 14 days at Valley Vista requires three months of intensive follow-up and most defendants in the cases he’s been involved with won’t commit to it.
Then there is the case of Joshua York, 21, of Lancaster, who was arrested in Guildhall in March after authorities said he led police on a two-state car chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph and put oncoming motorists at risk.
Last week, York was indicted at Coos Superior Court on a Class A felony count of theft for stealing a 2008 Jeep Compass in Dalton and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for driving it at high speeds.
The pursuit that began in Lancaster also landed him with charges in Vermont that include felony possession of stolen property, reckless driving, drug possession (methamphetamine), and driving under the influence of methamphetamine.
On the morning of March 23, Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby was called to respond to Morin Road in Guildhall about a stolen vehicle from New Hampshire.
He had become aware it was the same vehicle that New Hampshire State Police and Lancaster police had been pursuing in a chase.
When Colby attempted to pull alongside the Jeep to get York to stop, York allegedly began to accelerate.
“I had already determined the driver posed a substantial risk to public safety,” he wrote in the affidavit, in which he also noted schoolchildren were not far away waiting for the bus at the side of River Road.
New Hampshire State Police advised the owner of the Jeep, who was following behind York in another vehicle, to end his attempt to stop York because they were concerned York would flee back into Lancaster, where children were beginning to travel to school.
Once Colby caught up with York and speeds had slowed, he was able to use his cruiser to push the Jeep to the side of the road, where a tree obstructed it.
When York put the Jeep in reverse, Colby said he was able to cut his wheel to the right and back into the driver’s side door and push it again toward the tree line.
“At this point, I exited my cruiser and drew my sidearm and ordered the driver out of the vehicle,” Colby wrote. “The suspect placed his hands in the air and said, ‘Okay, Trevor.’ At this point, I recognized the driver as Joshua York … York is known to me to have been involved in multiple thefts and has stolen several vehicles in the past. York is also known to be a regular user of illicit drugs.”
In giving his perspective on two-state criminal cases, Illuzzi said smaller cases can be settled with defendants put into programs, but not the more serious cases that can involve multiple felony charges.
