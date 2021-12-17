NEK & North CountrySchools, Law Enforcement, Parents Respond To Alleged Threats With Heightened Security And Decreased Attendance

School officials and police across Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country responded to potential school threats leading up to and on Friday, Dec. 17, by taking them seriously and modifying some school operations.
Parents also responded, some of them keeping their children home out of an abundance of caution regarding alleged threats made on social media, most of them non-credible and non-specific.
In Vermont, state police investigated potential threats made with regards to both Canaan School (on Friday) and North Country Union Junior High School in Derby (on Thursday afternoon). According to a press release, law enforcement found no evidence to suggest that either of the reported threats were credible and no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incidents.
Due to the alleged threats, Canaan School was closed Friday and students at North Country Union Junior High School participated remotely.
At Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) Schools — Danville, Barnet, Walden, Waterford, Peacham, Cabot and Twinfield — no classes were canceled. According to CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, absences have been running higher than usual all year, but at least a few parents reported they were keeping their kids home due to the national threats.
Tucker wrote a newsletter to the school community about the non-credible threats on Thursday evening. The newsletter noted Vermont’s School Safety Tip Line — SAFE4VT.org — which was launched earlier this fall and allows anyone to securely submit an anonymous tip in order to enhance school safety and security.
Tips may also be submitted by calling (844)-723-3488 or by texting the keyword “SAFE4VT” to “274637.”
According to John Castle, Superintendent of North Country Supervisory Union, principals saw 10 to 20 percent absences today with “some parents indicating it was a result of safety concerns.”
Officials at other Northeast Kingdom schools, including St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Insitute, did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
White Mountains Regional School District’s Marion Anastasia reported over 400 student absences out of a total enrollment of about 1,020.
“The Police Departments and Administration worked late into the evening putting protocols and safety plans in place for today,” Anastasia wrote in an email to parents on Friday. “All the schools have extra police presence throughout the day.”
“Last night and again this morning, police checked all the school grounds and buildings for any suspicious activities,” she wrote. “None were found.”
A protocol put in place at White Mountains Regional High School had students stay in their classrooms and be escorted to the nurse or bathrooms or needed. All backpacks were left in the hall. During passing, all teachers were present to ensure all students were safe.
According to Anastasia, elementary schools had similar but age-appropriate protocols.
In Littleton, Superintendent William Hart reported that attendance was down.
“However, the day has gone smoothly with support from the Littleton PD, our dedicated staff and great student body,” he wrote in an email.
Hart sent out an email on Wednesday, Dec. 15, explaining that Littleton Schools had received no threats and the social media chatter was “a reminder that we each play a role in keeping our schools safe.”
Staff Writer Paul W. Hayes contributed to this report.
