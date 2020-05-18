The two popup coronavirus testing clinics slated this week for the Northeast Kingdom are filling up fast.
When Agency of Human Services Secretary took to the podium Monday morning during a press conference with Gov. Phil Scott and other state officials he said noted there were still hundreds of spots available at the clinic in Newport on May 21 and the clinic in Caledonia County on May 23. By Monday evening, though, the St. Johnsbury area testing session was listed as full on the registration website and there were only two remaining time slots available for the Newport testing.
During his remarks Smith said there would be future efforts to conduct testing for people without symptoms around the state and efforts were also underway to figure out how to incorporate this type of testing into existing infrastructure, like health care facilities and perhaps pharmacies.
While the surveillance testing clinics for people without symptoms are nearly full, the state is encouraging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, even mild symptoms, to contact their health care provider or call 2-1-1 to arrange a test. In the past couple weeks the state has expanded both its testing capacity and those who are eligible to get a test order from a health care provider.
