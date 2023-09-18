The Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday the recipients of the third and final round of COVID recovery grants for the creative sector through a program that has helped support a variety of institutions and individuals across the Northeast Kingdom.
Since the beginning of the year, VAC has distributed $8.8 million of Vermont’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Creative Futures Grant program, which was enabled by an allocation from the State of Vermont through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Department of Economic Development.
The funds provided a critical level of support to Northeast Kingdom organizations with over $1 million awarded across the region, including such organizations as Catamount Arts, Fairbanks Museum and St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, Circus Smirkus and Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Kingdom County Productions and several others.
The Vermont Arts Council said the program was an “unprecedented investment in Vermont’s creative sector.”
Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried said the funding was critical for both his organization as well as the wider creative economy sector.
“I give huge credit to the folks both at Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities as well as our legislators who saw the importance of the creative sector to our vibrant communities and our downtowns,” said Fried.
Fried said the design of some previous programs did not allow for the full breadth of the creative sector to be fully represented. “In this case there was intentionality from the leaders to make sure the creative businesses, both profit and nonprofit, that had been impacted so greatly would have some relief funding in the future,” said Fried.
Catamount received $162,500 through the program, which helped replace lost revenue left by nearly three years of disrupted programming and traditional revenue streams and allowed the arts organization to keep paying its bills.
The Creative Futures Grant program was designed to provide relief to one of the state’s economic sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding of up to $200,000 was available to Vermont-based creative economy nonprofits and for-profit entities, including sole proprietors, demonstrating economic harm caused by or exacerbated by the pandemic.
According to VAC, funding amounts were based on 2019 (pre-pandemic) operating revenue and could be used for any regular operating expenses, including but not limited to payroll and benefits, utilities, rent, and insurance. The program was the first time VAC had the ability to grant funds to the full creative sector, including for-profit businesses. Distributions began in January and applications were evaluated by external review panels for severity of COVID-19 pandemic harm, community and cultural impact, and economic impact.
Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said revenues have been less stable than they were pre-pandemic. “The award gave us assurances that we had a plausible root through 2023 to make all the finances work and do all the programs and exhibits that we expected to,” he said.
Fried noted that impacts from the pandemic on the creative sector continue to reverberate, with fundamental changes with how audiences engage with things. “People’s habits and behaviors have changed,” he said, noting adaptations to things as routine as purchasing tickets and ordering food. “We are in a different place,” Fried said.
Vermont’s creative sector lost millions in revenue and thousands of jobs during the pandemic, noted VAC, and the state’s core cultural organizations continue to struggle to make up for lost revenue, reach sometimes hesitant audiences, and invest in new ways to present programming — both safely indoors and innovatively online. All told, the program provided awards to 233 organizations, businesses and individuals.
“This historic investment enables businesses and nonprofits in Vermont’s important creative sector to find their footing once again and plan for the future. As this program comes to a close, we are grateful for Vermont’s legislature and Governor Phil Scott who recognized that a healthy and vibrant creative sector ensures a bright and resilient future for Vermont,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Susan Evans McClure.
Local recipients included: Circus Smirkus, Greensboro, $200,000; Catamount Film and Arts Center, St. Johnsbury, $162,500; Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury, $137,500; Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro, $137,500; Kingdom Creamery of Vermont, East Hardwick, $85,000; School of Creative & Performing Arts, East Burke, $66,000; Kingdom County Productions, Barnet, $45,000; Haskell Free Library, Derby Line, $35,000; Rural Arts Collaborative, Greensboro, $35,000; St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury, $35,000; Hardwick Journalism, Inc., Hardwick, $25,000; Orleans County Historical Society, Inc., Brownington, $25,000; St. Johnsbury Band, St. Johnsbury, $5,000; Tara Lynn Scheidet, Sutton, $5,000; Asian Homestyle Cooking, Lyndon, $5,000; Dana Caspersen SP, Concord, $5,000; The Foundry Workshop, Lyndon, $5,000; Cabot Arts, Inc., Cabot, $5,000; Museum of Everyday Life, Glover, $5,000; Old Church Theater, Bradford, $5,000; Upright Steeple Society, Lyndon, $5,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.