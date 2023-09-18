The Vermont Arts Council announced on Monday the recipients of the third and final round of COVID recovery grants for the creative sector through a program that has helped support a variety of institutions and individuals across the Northeast Kingdom.

Since the beginning of the year, VAC has distributed $8.8 million of Vermont’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Creative Futures Grant program, which was enabled by an allocation from the State of Vermont through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Department of Economic Development.

