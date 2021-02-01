NEK Records 13 New Cases

The Northeast Kingdom recorded 13 new cases in the latest report from the Health Department, the first day with a double-digit increase since Jan. 15.

The bump was driven largely by 9 new cases reported in Caledonia County – the largest single-day increase since Jan. 6. The county total is now at 338, which remains the lowest per capita rate in Vermont.

