NEK Records 2nd Highest Day Ever Of New Positive Tests

The Northeast Kingdom recorded its second-highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 74 positive tests.
The cases, though, may not represent a sudden spike in cases but a more gradual escalation.
According to the Health Department, Thursday’s report, which resulted in a statewide single-day high of 314 cases, was impacted by an IT glitch with an outside vendor that had delayed test results. The Health Department believes the glitch has now been resolved.
“We are therefore investigating whether or not the IT glitch and subsequent fix may have impacted today’s case count, as well as our previous days’ case counts,” wrote Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer. “It is possible – but not confirmed – that we will see older tests come through over the next few days. We are actively working to assess the impacts, monitor the situation, and we will keep the public informed, including providing updated numbers, as we learn more.”
Truman said the state is analyzing whether the cases reported Thursday and the potential for more results to come through in the coming days would have fundamentally altered the state’s assessment and modeling of the current status of the virus in the state.
“They may have an impact and we are working to determine the extent of it,” said Truman.
According to John Quinn, Secretary of Digital Services, the glitch was related to the reporting of results from the Broad Institute, one of the state’s partners for processing tests. Quinn said they are awaiting analysis of the root cause of the issue from Broad’s IT vendor to determine when the problem occurred and how it may have impacted the state’s data reporting.
Truman said the glitch may have also contributed to the apparent delay in Vermonters receiving their COVID test results in recent days, an issue that had been raised by state officials and media outlets at this week’s media briefing.
During this week’s press briefing DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s data reporting and analysis, said the weekly total in Vermont had decreased from the prior week, which may not have been the cases, depending on what analysis of the glitch reveals.
During the press briefing, Pieciak noted higher cases in the NEK. “The Northeast Kingdom has seen some increased case counts particularly in Orleans and Essex County – the southern part of the [region] was relatively stable but a bit higher than it has been in the past number of weeks,” said Pieciak.
Thursday’s report included 5 cases in Essex County, 31 cases in Caledonia County and 38 cases in Orleans County. All three would be in the top 10 for most cases reported in a single day in each county. The only day higher for the NEK was during the spring outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility when over 100 received positive tests in a single day from a facility-wide round of testing.
Even though Thursday’s 74 cases may not be an accurate representation of the true single day report, the delayed reporting would have less of an impact on the region’s 7-day average, which jumped to nearly 30 cases per day, the highest since the first week of April.
At least 8 of the cases in Caledonia County were within the St. Johnsbury School community. Late Wednesday St. Johnsbury School officials announced a COVID-related delay to the start of Thursday’s school day because there were too many positive cases for school staff to contact trace. According to St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca, there were 8 new cases that they learned of Wednesday. On Thursday morning, when contact tracing was complete, the school shifted 2 kindergarten classes, a second-grade class and a third-grade class, adding to the list of classes that had to shift remote because of cases identified last weekend.
In addition, new cases among the seventh- and eighth-grade classes meant students identified as close contacts who were not fully vaccinated would need to learn remotely for a week after the point of contact followed by a negative test.
