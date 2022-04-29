NEK Records Additional COVID Deaths

The Northeast Kingdom has recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The most recent fatality was on Sunday, when a Caledonia County resident died. According to the Health Department, Sunday’s death was a female in her 70s. The other latest death, which was just disclosed this week by the Health Department, was of an Orleans County resident in their 80s on Feb. 23. The Health Department often updates its reporting as more information is obtained and analyzed.
These latest deaths bring the NEK’s total to 66 fatalities related to the pandemic. It had been over two months since the Health Department last reported a death among NEK residents.
As part of their data corrections this week the Health Department also adjusted total case counts within the three counties. Nearly 60 previously reported cases were removed from Caledonia County’s totals, about a dozen were removed from Essex County totals and 5 were added to Orleans County totals. Health Department officials have previously indicated that sometimes cases can be duplicated in the reports and data it utilizes. Cases can also sometimes be reassigned to other counties as more information becomes available about an individual’s residence.
As of Friday’s report, the NEK has now seen 13,472 cases of COVID-19, as confirmed by laboratory testing. This does not, however, include cases only identified by take-home antigen tests which have become more prevalent since the beginning of the year. The NEK was averaging over 18 confirmed cases per day this week, which is up slightly compared to the last several weeks.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has increased this week, reaching into the 60s this week. The state has seen a slow but steady rise of people hospitalized with COVID for the last month or so. However, unlike some other states, Vermont reports everyone in a hospital who has COVID, even if COVID is not the reason they are hospitalized. State officials reported earlier this month that less than half of COVID-positive hospital patients were actually being treated for COVID, while the rest were hospitalized to receive care for other reasons.
State officials say hospitalizations and bed capacity is a more important metric to monitor now than daily case counts for purposes of assessing the risk COVID poses to the state and communities.
The CDC’s latest method of assessing COVID prevalence on a county level suggests there is a high risk in Orleans County, medium risk in Caledonia and low risk in Essex County. In northern New Hampshire, the current risk is low in Coos County and high in Grafton County, according to the CDC, which uses new cases per capita, new hospitalizations, and the percent of total hospitalizations attributed to COVID as metrics in their analysis.
The CDC recommends people in high-risk areas to wear a mask while indoors, although state health officials indicate mask choices should be based on an individual risk assessment. Half of Vermont’s counties are at high risk according to the CDC.
