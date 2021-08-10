NEK Records Another COVID Death

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID 19.
According to the latest information from the Vermont Health Department, an Orleans County resident died of the virus in recent days. This is one of three COVID deaths reported in the last week with the others in Washington and Chittenden counties.
There have now been a total of 21 NEK residents who died due to COVID according to the Health Department, with 12 in Orleans County, seven in Caledonia County and two in Essex County.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said during the state’s media briefing on Tuesday that the recent rise in hospitalizations has been all adults and the majority of the people are unvaccinated.
The state’s daily cases and hospitalizations started to climb about a month ago, driven largely by the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant.
Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who leads the state’s COVID data modeling and forecasting effort, said current projections show cases continuing to rise for the next several weeks, with average daily cases rising to over 140 per day compared to the current daily average of about 80.
The 7-day daily average of cases in the Northeast Kingdom has risen as well, from less than one case per day in the NEK in early July to an average of over nine cases per day now.
The hardest-hit part of the NEK is Orleans County, which has seen 53 new cases in the last 14 days. That puts Orleans County with the highest rate of new cases per capita in the state.
State officials, including Gov. Phil Scott, reinforced the message that the most important thing to combat the Delta variant and to keep communities safe is for the remaining eligible Vermonters to get vaccinated. There are about 85,000 Vermonters who could receive the shot that haven’t yet, say officials.
Pieciak did note, though, that in recent weeks the number of people receiving their first vaccination shot has increased.
Besides availability at numerous pharmacies and health care providers, the state continues to hold vaccination clinics across the state and has recently launched a renewed effort to hold clinics at schools to encourage students age 12 and above to get vaccinated before the return to school. One such clinic is planned for North Country Union Junior High School in Derby on Thursday.
Another upcoming special clinic will be held at Newport Waterfront Plaza on Friday. A full list of vaccination clinics can be found on the Health Department website.
