While the Vermont Health Department’s latest COVID surveillance report indicates community risk is low, the Northeast Kingdom has recorded another COVID death.
The latest fatality was on July 4. According to Health Department data, the death was of a Caledonia County male between the ages of 70 and 79. This is the 30th Caledonia County death and 71st among Northeast Kingdom residents since the start of the pandemic.
The 7-day average for confirmed cases in the NEK has dropped to about 4 cases per day. Statewide there were 531 confirmed cases in the week from June 26 to July 2. This was a decrease from the previous week.
Hospital admissions of patients with COVID and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients increased to 53 new admissions during the week, according to the surveillance report.
The number of emergency department patients reporting COVID-like symptoms dropped again week over week, although the percentage of 2-3% of patients is slightly higher than it was in 2020 and 2021.
The Health Department reports that roughly half of all COVID cases in New England are now BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which has been steadily increasing for just over a month.
There was no wastewater treatment data reported this week from the NEK; and of the state’s 8 reported outbreaks, one is in Caledonia County.
The state’s listing of vaccine clinics is now showing several walk-in clinics popping up in the NEK, including on July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Lyndon Rescue on Vail Drive in Lyndon; on July 12 at Joe’s Pond Beach from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; on July 12 with Missisquoi Valley Ambulance at the Jay Town Garage from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; and on July 15 at Danville Town Hall from noon - 6 p.m. There will be future clinics at Joe’s Pond Beach on July 16 and Aug. 9 and at Danville Town Hall on July 22 and Aug. 5, according to the town website.
