The Vermont Health Department’s weekly COVID reporting indicates the statewide community levels are low with a reduction of hospitalizations, reported cases and symptoms.
Last week the Health Department assessed the community levels as high.
Despite the encouraging news, another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID according to the latest information.
This week’s data indicates a male Caledonia County resident over 80 years old was the latest NEK fatality. This takes the regional total to 70 deaths with 29 in Caledonia County, 38 in Orleans, and 3 in Essex. There have been 5 deaths in Caledonia County since late April. The last COVID death in Orleans County was in late February and the last in Essex County was in mid-December.
The statewide surveillance report indicates for the most recent week saw 968 new cases, down over 500 from the prior week. There were 52 new hospital admissions, a decrease from the prior week, and the percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients dropped to just under 3.5%.
During the report week under 5% of emergency room patients had COVID-like symptoms, the lowest since the beginning of April, stated the Health Department.
There are 2 outbreaks in Orleans County, while no outbreaks are reported in Caledonia or Essex County. There are only 15 statewide as of June 7.
