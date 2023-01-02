NEK Representatives Share Committee Preferences, Topics For Bill Proposals

Northeast Kingdom lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for the start of the new session on Wednesday.
Several of the 16 representatives serving towns in the Northeast Kingdom responded to questions related to their upcoming service. The first few questions were asked and answered in a story that was published in Saturday’s newspaper. Below are the remainder of the questions answered by local legislators.
What bills are you looking to support or propose?
Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, R-Caledonia-Essex (Concord, Kirby, St. Johnsbury): “I will offer bills regarding the public benefit of alternative energy, EV support of public roads, cost to construct housing, and changes to the definition of education spending.”
Rep. Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, D-Caledonia-Essex (Concord, Kirby, St. Johnsbury): “I have been paying attention to meetings about re-introduction of a ‘clean heat’ bill or heating-cost stabilization bill. I think a bill is important and I want to be able to support it. My intent has been to address concerns, including those of the governor, and to understand how it would work so I can explain it.”
Rep. Bobby Farlice-Rubio, of Barnet, D-Caledonia 1 (Barnet, Ryegate, Waterford): “I’ve been given advice to work more on teaming up and co-sponsoring (other people’s proposals) … I’m kind of champing at the bit, but I decided I’m going to take it slow for the moment.”
Rep. Mark Higley, of Lowell, R-Orleans-Lamoille (Coventry, Eden, Irasburg, Jay, Lowell, Newport Town, Troy and Westfield): “I have sponsored a bill to repeal the recent adoption of rules by the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to follow California’s Clean Car II standards, thereby reverting to the Federal clean air standards. I am also working on a bill to repeal the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA). I understand the limited chance for consideration, but there is so much wrong with the GWSA.”
Rep. Larry Labor, of Morgan, R-Essex-Orleans (Averill, Brighton, Canaan, Charleston, Holland, Lemington, Lewis, Morgan and Norton): solid waste site planning for future locations; distracted driving policy re cell phone, etc.
Rep. Dennis Labounty, of Lyndon, D-Caledonia 3 (Lyndon, Sutton, Newark, Sheffield and Wheelock): “I’ve submitted a bill that would modify the testing to obtain a School Bus CDL.”
Rep. Woody Page, of Newport City, R-Orleans 2 (Newport City): changing the criteria of declining real property in which a lake receives a crisis designation; disconnection of utilities for rental properties must notify the owner of a property for safety purposes; Agency of Transportation conduct a feasibility study on expanding passenger and freight rail service throughout Vermont and to neighboring states and Canada.
Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, D-Orleans 4 (Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro): improving emergency medical services, housing for middle income and disaster mitigation planning that prepares for challenges to communities due to extreme weather events. She envisions creating a fund that is financed by fees assessed on insurance companies. “It will help our communities be prepared.”
Rep. Terri Williams, of Granby, R-Essex-Caledonia (Bloomfield, Brunswick, Burke, Concord, East Haven, Gilman, Granby, Lunenburg, Maidstone and Victory): “I have a few requests from the local area covering catalytic converter thefts, suicide awareness and prevention, offering restaurant food as a source to folks on social services that struggle to cook for themselves.”
What would be your preference for committee assignments?
Beck: House Ways & Means. “This committee assignment allows me to have influence over a wide variety of bills affecting Vermonters.”
Campbell: “I am interested in Energy & Technology or Transportation. With my background in construction, building design, energy modeling and program implementation, this is where I believe I can add the most value.”
Farlice-Rubio: energy and technology, education (he’s a former school board member in Barnet and served as science educator at Fairbanks Museum for several years), natural resources, agriculture, forestry and transportation. “I’m a big fan of new technology with electric cars.”
Higley: Government Operations Committee. “I will be the only returning Republican that has served on this committee in the past.”
Labor: “anywhere my life experience and education can best serve the state.”
Labounty: General Housing & Military Affairs, Government Operations or Commerce & Economic Development. “When I was lobbying, I spent my time in these committees so I know the issues that go through these committees.”
Page: “I enjoyed being on the Health Care Committee since our local and rural hospitals are so important to our area. Without them, our communities would not exist.”
Sims: energy and technology committee, ways and means “to consider equitable ways of raising revenue.”
Williams: “I would like to either be on Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife or Agriculture & Forestry because both committees have topics that create major concerns for many of my constituents.”
Wilson: education or agriculture
How do you feel the Democrats’ strong veto-proof majority will impact the session?
Beck: “This (legislative makeup) doesn’t change the economy, systemic policy problems, inflation, affordability, or much of anything else. The Legislature is about to pivot to ‘back to the future,’ where existing program expenses exceed available revenue. I don’t think this is a recipe for expensive new programs unless systemic reforms to existing programs are made. These changes are elusive and require a lot of really hard work over a long period of time.”
Campbell: “I hope that the changed dynamic will inspire a greater sense of collaboration between the Administration and the Legislature as bills are considered in committees. I believe the best policies come from working together with all parties, not from vetoes or veto overrides, so that’s what I want to work towards.”
Higley: “The Speaker and majority in Montpelier certainly set the agenda, and I’ve been hearing that, because they have a veto-proof majority, they will be advancing much of what had been vetoed in the past.”
Labor: “Democrats will be in a super-majority; compromise will be very difficult to achieve, overbearing will be a political understatement.”
Page: “Being a minority member couldn’t be more important than it is at this time since it will be necessary to raise concerns and opposing viewpoints with legislation that the majority party may want to enact. I do not fear the minority party’s voice from being diminished since the ruling party must govern from the middle. There must and has to be a balance, otherwise you will alienate your constituents in which it might impact future elections.”
Sims: “I hope that the numbers create an opportunity to work with the governor at the beginning to find a way forward that there is consensus around. It’s important that we be hearing from everyone; all of the perspectives are valid. We are better when we take into consideration all of those perspectives.”
Williams: “There are going to be roughly 50 new representatives in the House and nine new committee chairs out of 14 committees. I can only hope this new makeup of legislators will work together for all Vermonters and not focus on the needs of special interest groups as they have so many times in the past. I will not hold my breath but I need to go in with a hopeful attitude or I might as well stay home.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.