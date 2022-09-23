A number of Northeast Kingdom residents face felony charges in the September round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.

Aaron M. Cipriano, 33, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantity of para-flourofentanyl on March 18 in Bethlehem, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in 2017 at Grafton Superior Court.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments