A number of Northeast Kingdom residents face felony charges in the September round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Aaron M. Cipriano, 33, of Bethlehem, was indicted on a Class A felony count of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing a quantity of para-flourofentanyl on March 18 in Bethlehem, after previously being convicted of felony drug possession in 2017 at Grafton Superior Court.
Todd Dovholuk, 44, of Bethlehem, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of nighttime burglary. On Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, county prosecutors said Dovholuk unlawfully entered homes to commit the crime of theft.
Dovholuk also faces a Class A felony count of theft for stealing a massage gun, snowboard, set of golf clubs, a wheelbarrow, various tools, a computer, assorted jewelry and clothing, camping supplies, toys, lights, a sled, a leaf blower, and other items, all valued at more than $1,500.
Kelsey Farias, 21, of Wells River, was indicted on a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Feb. 13, 2019, in Lebanon.
Jason L. Fournier, 41, of Lyndonville, was indicted on a Class B felony count of forgery for forging the name of another on a check drawn on the Union Bank account of Royal Electric Co., purported to be made payable to him, and cashed at Porfido’s Market and Deli in Littleton, with an attempt to defraud the bank and the market.
Robert Girard, 38, of Bethlehem, was indicted on two Class A felony counts of violating the Controlled Drug Act by possessing crack cocaine and para-fluorofentanyl on Dec. 9, 2021, in Littleton, after previously being convicted for felony drug possessions in Rockingham Superior Court in 2018. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying brass knuckles, defined as a weapon under state law.
Shauna R. Herbert, 37, of St. Johnsbury, was indicted on a Class B felony count of accomplice to theft. On April 19, 2021, in Orford, prosecutors said Herbert agreed with Nathan Bragg to unlawfully enter a garage on Route 25A and aided Bragg by moving a car closer to the building to Bragg could more easily place stolen items in it.
Nathan Laflamme, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was indicted on a Class B felony count of committing a crime while released on bail. Between July 12 and 13 in Lisbon, prosecutors said Laflamme unlawfully entered the DuEz In and Out at 79 N. Main St. to commit a crime, and did so after being subject to a July 12 bail order at Grafton Superior Court that ordered him to commit no federal, state, or local crime while on release.
Laflamme also faces a Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for breaking the glass door of the business and causing more than $100 in damage.
