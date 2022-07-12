NEK Residents Have Chance To Shape Wireless Coverage

Vermont officials have launched statewide testing to determine mobile wireless coverage and encourages the public to get involved.
The Department of Public Service is working in conjunction with the Agency of Transportation to complete drive tests to assess the coverage and speed of cell service throughout the state. As part of the testing, the public is invited to conduct their own tests to provide further data and reach spots that are not part of the state’s planned routes. The public can also request additional routes be considered for the state’s testing.
“Access to mobile wireless service is a top priority for Vermonters, for this Administration, and for the Department,” said PSD Commissioner June Tierney. “We all know that there are many areas of the state that lack service. The drive tests will help to identify those areas so we can prioritize them for new coverage.”
“Identifying areas that lack service is a critical step toward the expansion and improvement of mobile wireless service around the state, and we are glad to contribute to that effort,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “Our Maintenance employees will drive more than 6,500 miles this summer to gather data for our partners at PSD to use for this project.”
The drive tests will be conducted by AOT staff on a regional basis beginning in the southern portion of the state and working their way north using specific equipment that can measure multiple carriers as well as signal strength metrics for data and voice, said Clay Purvis, Director for Telecommunications and Connectivity with the Department of Public Service.
To conduct the analysis, the State of Vermont is partnering with Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.
Mobile wireless consumers may also participate in the effort by conducting their own tests using Ookla’s Speedtest app to test the speed and performance of their mobile internet connection. Ookla will include the results of all consumer mobile wireless tests conducted with the Speedtest by Ookla app taken between July 1 and Sept. 30 with the results of the PSD and AOT drive tests.
“We encourage Vermonters to join us in conducting mobile wireless tests taken with Speedtest this summer,” said Commissioner Tierney.
Vermont has published a map of the intended drive test routes, which includes principal state routes and main roads. Purvis said Vermont residents are encouraged to help fill in the map with their own testing. He suggests people take tests at their own homes, workplaces, favorite recreation areas and destinations, and other locations. He noted places where calls routinely drop for people would be good locations to test. He also advised people to not conduct the tests while driving, but instead to find a suitable place to park to run the test for safety and quality of results. He also suggested individuals familiarize themselves with the data usage of the app and their particular data plan if they intend to participate. This is the first time the state has looked to residents to aid in the process of evaluating cell coverage.
In his proposed budget this winter, Gov. Phil Scott’s administration had requested $50 million be allocated to improving and expanding cell coverage across the state by constructing 100 cell towers in areas with limited or no coverage. This plan called for comprehensive testing to identify areas with the greatest need. Funding for that tower construction was ultimately not included in the budget that passed the Legislature. Purvis said, though, even without the proposed funding the data from these tests would be valuable for the Department of Public Service in its interaction with the FCC for mobile wireless deployment, for state policymakers and regulators in reviewing future funding and site applications, and for town and regional planning commissions to develop town and regional plans and priorities.
“This is something that town and regional planning commissions can use to inform wireless communication needs in town,” said Purvis.
Purvis said this round of testing will be more extensive and provide better results than a round of drive testing that was done in 2018.
“This will give us objective data where we do and do not have coverage,” said Purvis. “This is an opportunity for us to collect our own set of data in a way that really mirrors the user experience on the ground.”
For more information on how to participate or to suggests specific roads that might be added to the state routes, visit the PSD website https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/mobile-wireless-drive-test
