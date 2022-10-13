ST. JOHNSBURY — The first cannabis retail license given in the Northeast Kingdom was issued to The Green Man on Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

“I had tears (of joy) in my eyes,” said Zeb Overton, when Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board voted during their weekly meeting to make The Green Man one of four newly licensed retail businesses in the state. Overton, of St. Johnsbury, owns The Green Man LLC.

