ST. JOHNSBURY — The first cannabis retail license given in the Northeast Kingdom was issued to The Green Man on Memorial Drive on Wednesday.
“I had tears (of joy) in my eyes,” said Zeb Overton, when Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board voted during their weekly meeting to make The Green Man one of four newly licensed retail businesses in the state. Overton, of St. Johnsbury, owns The Green Man LLC.
He’ll waste no time opening for business, welcoming customers at 9 a.m. on Saturday to his store at 1591 Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury Center.
The state’s cannabis control board began issuing licenses for retail operations on Oct. 1, and Overton said he’s been anxiously waiting for the green light to begin selling products.
He’s been so anxious to get started that even with only three days from the issuance of a retail license on Wednesday and opening day for customers on Saturday, The Green Man will be ready to go. Signage is in place. There’s plenty of parking. Interior walls are painted, with one of them featuring a large drawing of his business logo. A counter that Overton built is in place, and a chalkboard on which to note the menu options is on the wall and ready to note the menu options.
Overton began renting the property from Susan Cheney (Cheney Real Estate Management) in December, anticipating that he would eventually be able to open a cannabis store there. The property, which once served as an appliance store, has been vacant for three years, said Overton.
While deciding whether to rent the space for a cannabis shop, Overton said he spoke with the neighbors to gauge their reaction and identify any opposition. There was no pushback, he said. “They all liked the idea of it.” In the neighborhood is the St. Johnsbury Center Post Office, the grange hall, and a commercial property home to the Golden Gallery and Golden Studio.
Overton said he had been eyeing the building for a short time before deciding to pursue the rental agreement with Cheney. He said it’s a great location for The Green Man business.
“You’ve seen the traffic; it doesn’t stop,” he said.
St. Johnsbury, as an option for cannabis retail operations, was permitted in a townwide vote in April 2021. The measure passed by a thin margin with 785 in favor of marijuana shops in town and 754 opposed.
It was the vote result Overton said he was hoping for. “That vote kept me in St. Johnsbury,” he said.
Overton was an electrician for 20 years before choosing this new path. “I was looking for a way to get out of it,” he said.
With changes to the laws in Vermont toward marijuana, he said cannabis as a career move made sense to him. “Growing has always been a passion of mine,” he said, “and it’s a natural move to sell my own product.”
Overton was licensed in early August as a marijuana cultivator.
He said the aim of the store will be to sell multiple cannabis products from different suppliers, but since he will be the biggest supplier, he said he intends to pass the savings onto the customer.
“We’re growers so we’re going to be able to give (customers) a better price on product,” he said, “because it’s not exchanging many hands; it’s going from mine to mine.”
The Green Man will be only the fourth cannabis retail store to open in the state since the first licenses were issued on Oct. 1. Edible cannabis products will not be on the menu just yet, said Overton, because there’s no available stock for him to acquire. He said he’s working to identify someone who can supply edible products.
As for menu options on opening day, Overton said, “We have plenty of flower, so it’s back to the sixties and role your own stuff.”
He said it will be nice after many months of planning to run a business to actually open and receive paying customers. “You put all this work into something and finally get to see something come back.”
The symbol for his business logo features the green face of a man within an array of marijuana leaves. It is based on imagery of the Green Man dating back centuries that symbolizes rebirth and represents new growth. The Green Man motif has many variations. Information online states branches or vines may sprout from the mouth, nostrils and other parts of the face. Now, with Overton’s business, the Green Man’s face takes form among the leaves of a pot plant.
On opening day Saturday, the shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Going forward the hours of operation plan is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More hours could be added if customer demand warrants it, Overton said.
Another retail cannabis dispensary in town is expected on Railroad Street. Matthew and Aleha Racenet plan to open Northeast Kannabis. Work continues on their building located at 166 Railroad St. as the Racenets pursue licensure.
