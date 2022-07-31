With just over a week until Vermont’s Primary election day, two candidates from the Northeast Kingdom seeking election to the state’s lieutenant governor post are committed to the campaign trail.

Kitty Toll, of Danville, started a two-day Statewide Local Business Tour on Thursday that took her to multiple Northeast Kingdom locations, and Joe Benning, of Lyndon, recently visited his 251st (of 251) Vermont town, earning entry into the state’s 251 Club.

