Sen. Joe Benning stops in Warren during his quest to join Vermont's 251 Club. In the course of 19 non-consecutive days, Benning, who is running for lieutenant governor, visited all 251 towns in the state.
Lieutenant Governor candidate Kitty Toll, of Danville, right, with coffee cup, talks to people at the Freighthouse Market & Cafe during a campaign stop on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
Lieutenant Governor candidate Kitty Toll, of Danville, makes a campaign stop at Olney's General Store in Orleans on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Contributed Photo)
With just over a week until Vermont’s Primary election day, two candidates from the Northeast Kingdom seeking election to the state’s lieutenant governor post are committed to the campaign trail.
Kitty Toll, of Danville, started a two-day Statewide Local Business Tour on Thursday that took her to multiple Northeast Kingdom locations, and Joe Benning, of Lyndon, recently visited his 251st (of 251) Vermont town, earning entry into the state’s 251 Club.
Toll, a former state representative, is running for lieutenant governor in the Democratic Primary. Benning, a Caledonia County senator, is running for the position as a Republican. Both face opponents in the upcoming Primary. Should they emerge victorious on Aug. 9, they’ll face each other in November’s general election.
The aim of Toll’s business tour, as noted by her campaign, was to visit “iconic local businesses in each region of the state to meet with owners and employees and learn more about how the Lieutenant Governor’s Office can address the challenges our local businesses face.”
Toll said, “As a former legislator of 12 years, I know that sometimes you have to take initiative and meet your constituents where they are. This local business tour will achieve just that.”
On Thursday, she began her tour at Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville, which was started by her brother, Marty Beattie. In total she made seven stops on Thursday, stopping locally at the Freighthouse Market & Cafe in Lyndonville, Kingdom Market in Island Pond and Olney’s General Store in Orleans.
“At each stop today, I was reminded of the invaluable role our local businesses play in strengthening our communities and the Vermont brand,” said Toll. “Of the issues raised by our local business members, worker shortages came up the most frequently. As Lieutenant Governor, I’m committed to making critical investments in housing, broadband, and childcare to attract new Vermonters, grow our workforce, and strengthen our economy. “
Benning said his 251 Club completion makes him “the first campaigning politician in the organization’s history to complete the entire tour on the back of a motorcycle.”
He rode a 2016 Harley Davidson CVO Ultra Limited for all 5,210 miles over the course of 19 days (not consecutive) between April 24 and July 11.
“This has been a remarkable experience, and one that I am truly glad to be able to say that I’ve done,” said Benning. “I encourage all Vermonters to find the time to do their own tour of the 251 Club of Vermont, as it is truly a unique and wonderful experience.”
