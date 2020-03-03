NEK School Choice District Budget Down $1.1 Million

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
John McClaughry, representing Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe, administers the oath of office to elected board members of the NEK School Choice district for the district's first meeting in 2017. (Courtesy Photo)
CANAAN — The Northeast Kingdom School Choice District will be voted on today at annual town meetings in the communities served by the unified choice district – with a budget that’s less than the current year by more than $1.1 million.
The proposed spending plan for the coming school year is $4,903,958 (estimated), compared to the current year’s budget of $5,340,056.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.