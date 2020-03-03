NEK School Choice District Budget Down $1.1 Million

John McClaughry, representing Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe, administers the oath of office to elected board members of the NEK School Choice district for the district's first meeting in 2017. (Courtesy Photo)

CANAAN — The Northeast Kingdom School Choice District will be voted on today at annual town meetings in the communities served by the unified choice district – with a budget that’s less than the current year by more than $1.1 million.

The proposed spending plan for the coming school year is $4,903,958 (estimated), compared to the current year’s budget of $5,340,056.

