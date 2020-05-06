NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Plans for remote student instruction through the end of the school year were approved by the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) for school districts and supervisory unions across the NEK.
Across the NEK, schools are stepping up to deliver breakfasts and lunches — as well as schoolwork — on buses, and teachers and staff are working to keep students learning while almost no one is allowed in the school buildings together.
The AOE asked school districts statewide to submit plans for continued learning through the end of the academic year.
St. Johnsbury
At the St. Johnsbury School District (SJSD), Dr. Brian Ricca reported that the district’s plan was approved by the AOE.
“Teachers are utilizing a variety of online platforms, including Zoom, Flipgrid, Screencasting and Google Classroom, to connect with students,” the plan outlines. “Students can communicate with the teacher and peers during scheduled live videoconferencing.”
In St. Johnsbury, instruction is occurring on a 4-day week, and school-wide, students have been supplied with devices to enable online learning.
Case managers have connected with families for students on Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) noted the plan, and changes to plans to help support student progress have been made with goals “that are reasonable for the family and student given the new circumstances in which we are functioning.”
Equity is one of the measures in the continued learning plans, and in St. J, the report notes, “We struggle in the NEK with access to high speed and broadband internet,” and some households need additional support, which the district is addressing individually.
“We expect that we will be sending physical work home, using our food delivery system, to make sure that we can reach all of our students,” the plan outlines. “We will not expect ‘packets’ to be sent back to school. Instead, teachers will provide feedback to students based on week’s learning outcomes by posing questions to elicit student thinking and reasoning during phone contact.”
The plan notes, “We will keep our expectations reasonable, as we do not want to add unnecessary stress to families that are already struggling to meet basic needs.”
Kingdom East
Serving students from eight communities — Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock — the Kingdom East School District (KESD) Continuity of Learning Plan approved by the AOE states that the district “is dedicated to providing our students with the highest quality, safe, and equitable education possible in a supportive and collaborative learning environment during these unprecedented times.”
In KESD, teachers will connect with every child in K-8 every day, the plan outlines, and weekly for PreK. Office hours are available for all teachers for help “and/or just talk.”
The plan stresses flexibility “respecting the uniqueness of individual home routines/needs.
“Teachers are expected to provide families and students with engaging content and/or blended activities, projects, and problems,” the plan lays out. Districts all have posted extensive resources on school websites to offer students and families many more online opportunities to bolster learning, as well.
The KESD plan notes that teachers are videotaping and posting mini-lessons, and creating menus for students to work on through one-to-one technology.
Keeping high levels of engagement is a priority noted in the plan for Kingdom East, along with making online classroom posts and tasks “as simple as possible.”
Families have the option of having educational packets delivered daily with meals, notes the plan.
“To the best of our ability, we have determined which households do not have access to the internet and are reaching out with possible solutions,” the KESD plan says.
Special educators are reviewing general education activities and worksheets and determining modifications necessary for students, the plan states. “Students on IEPs will be provided with materials in the same manner as general education students and have access to instructional support via Google Meet, email or other technology options, and/or typical assignments, such as paper/pencil,” to meet IEP goals.
Caledonia Central SU
Mark Tucker, CCSU superintendent, said his staff are working hard to keep students learning amid these uncertain, trying times.
“What I am most pleased about is that employees have kept their eye on the prize: the kids and their needs,” reported Tucker during a check-in on how his schools were doing amid the Coronavirus shut-down.
CCSU’s Continuity of Learning plan approved by the Vermont AOE focuses on relationships which it notes are “the key to providing support for learning while everyone is at home. We want families to feel supported and provide predictability and routine.”
Teachers are available during office hours, via Zoom, and check-ins are occurring 2-5 times a week, the plan notes, and many different online tools are being used to reach out to students and families. Like the other districts, physical work is also being delivered with meals for families who require packets to go home with work; students can send papers back or email scanned pictures to teachers, the plan notes.
“We will work to ensure that students are as close to ‘ready’ for the next school year as possible,” the CCSU plan notes. “Teachers will work together based on expertise (literacy leaders, math leaders, early ed, etc.) to develop relevant learning experiences for students to increase their skill sets. Teams of teachers will work together to create this and track the needs and progress. We are also providing students options for PE and art.”
North Country SU
John Castle, superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union, shared his SU’s approved Continuity of Learning Plan, approved recently by the AOE, as well.
In a recent email, asked about how the SU was providing remote support for students on IEPs, Castle responded, “NCSU has had a team of special educators and administrators working from the very beginning to adjust to a remote delivery of supports.”
“We know that special educators at the school level are reaching out to students and parents,” said Castle. “Nonetheless, even with lots of effort and creativity of our staff, I’m greatly concerned that students will not have access to the level of support that they would in a school setting.”
Feeding kids is a top priority right now.
“Most immediate for our students is providing access to daily school meals as many of our schools already had a high number of families qualify for free and reduced lunch and we are bound to see many families struggle with food insecurity with increased unemployment,” the plan for NCSU states.
NCSU is providing breakfast and lunch programs at the local school level, with buses delivering food and work packets, and some schools are also providing weekend meals.
The plan goes on, “Additionally, we are concerned for children with social/emotional and mental health needs, especially without access to critical personnel and a positive school environment.”
