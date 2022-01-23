Local schools are still grappling with how to implement shifting COVID-19 guidance from state officials.
This has manifested itself in various ways, including both Barnet and Walden Schools shutting their doors for a full day last Thursday, Jan. 20, affecting almost 250 students and their families. The shutdown was driven by one staff member — who works at both schools and visits almost every classroom for a short period of time — testing positive during the soon-to-be-phased-out opt-in weekly surveillance testing; the schools did not have enough take-home rapid tests — supplied by the state — on hand to handle such a large number of “presumptive contacts.”
In addition, Danville Middle and High School Principal David Schilling said Friday evening that, as recently as Thursday, their school’s nurse faced conflicting advice from the Vermont Department of Health and Agency of Education.
“On a call with the Department of Health, we were told that if a family wasn’t testing their [“presumptive contact”] child, the student should stay out for five days,” Schilling said. “The Agency of Education very quickly came back and clarified that families not testing [their “presumptive contact” children] was not a reason to keep them out of school.”
Schilling said that Danville School is losing integrity with its families.
“My biggest frustration is that, for the last two years, we have been able to maintain credibility with our families by having good reasons when we explain ourselves,” the principal said Friday. “The fact that we’re dealing with a disagreement between the AOE and the Department of Health as recently as yesterday erodes that credibility.”
“We no longer have faith that what we are telling our families is rooted in a logical, well-thought-out plan,” Schilling said.
According to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker — who oversees seven local schools including Danville, Barnet and Walden — this is just a continuation of the “State-induced COVID Headaches” that CCSU and schools across the state have confronted.
In reply to an email inquiry from Nikhil Goyal, Senator Bernie Sanders’ Senior Policy Advisor on Education and Children, Tucker explained that Barnet and Walden Schools technically closed their doors on Jan. 20 because of a lack of test kits that had initially been deemed necessary. However, Tucker went on to explain that the situation was less a “supply problem” and more a “demand problem” created by brand-new definitions issued by the state.
According to the recent “Test at Home” guidance, “presumptive contacts” constitute everyone who shared a classroom with a COVID-positive person for any length of time. This applies no matter how far away the person was and despite the fact that masks are required inside almost all public school buildings in the state.
The previous “Test to Stay” guidance utilized “close contacts” — those within three feet of a COVID-positive person for a total of 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period. “Close contacts” were determined by school nurses and staff.
“The irony of [the Barnet/Walden] event is that under the old ‘close contact’ guidelines, NONE of the students in the two schools would have been a close contact,” Tucker wrote to Sen. Sanders’s office on Friday. “Because of 1) the limited time the teacher spent in each classroom; 2) the distancing guidelines that we still practice; and 3) our requiring that all staff and students wear masks inside since day-one of the school year.”
“I think [this] is a demand problem, the result of the creation of a new category of COVID-affected student,” Tucker continued in his email, obtained via public records request. “I point that out not because I think Senator Sanders is asking to run AOE, but to suggest that speeding up delivery of test kits, which we will appreciate, is throwing energy at a problem that AOE itself could resolve by going back to the original ‘close contact’ guidelines.”
“I know this is long and off-topic, perhaps, but I felt the need to respond since you had pointed to my two schools as an example of the test kit supply problem,” Tucker wrote. “I am not the only Superintendent in Vermont who is frustrated by the current situation. I hope you hear from others.”
Barnet and Walden Schools successfully reopened on Friday, with the 243 “presumptive contact” students receiving a total of 930 take-home rapid antigen test kits. However, Tucker explained to Goyal that the incident “ate up almost the entire order of 1000 test kits that [CCSU] received [on Thursday].”
“Now, having ordered an additional 2,000 tests, I am chewing my nails again hoping we get resupplied for the other five schools, and for potential additional cases at Barnet and Walden, next week,” Tucker wrote.
All Vermont Superintendents were the recipient of a Thursday evening email from the Agency of Education providing a “FAQ” regarding the new guidance. The document, obtained via public records request, clarified what schools should do if they run low on test kits or don’t have any testing supplies (such as Barnet and Walden’s case).
“If a school does not have enough test kits on hand to distribute to students who are presumptive contacts (school exposure), students should continue to come to school,” the AOE wrote, adding that “any student who has COVID-19 symptoms should stay home from school.”
“However, schools should not prevent students from attending school based on whether or not they have tested, and it is not the school’s responsibility to enforce compliance with Health Department guidance,” the email reads.
Earlier in the FAQ, the AOE also wrote, “please note: there is no requirement that students test in order to attend school.”
Ted Fisher, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs for the Vermont AOE, said that he could not comment on the specific situation in Barnet and Walden because he wasn’t familiar enough with the details.
However, Fisher explained his understanding that the Omicron variant spreads more easily than previous iterations of COVID-19.
“The situation has, in fact, changed, so it does mean that we actually need a different approach,” Fisher said of the Agency’s move to “Test at Home.”
“What we were hearing from schools was that, in the context of higher case counts, their contact tracing was becoming extraordinarily labor-intensive and absolutely unsustainable,” he said. “Some were starting to not contact trace at all. As a result, we needed a replacement program.”
Fisher tested the importance of getting supplies to families and giving them the resources they needed without increasing the workloads of school nurses and other staff.
“This is a pretty big transition,” Fisher said. “And it’s unfortunate that we’re doing this, by necessity, during an Omicron wave.”
When asked why all public schools are moving into the new “Test at Home” protocol when some — most notably, CCSU’s Superintendent Tucker and Danville Co-Principal Schilling — would rather stick to the old system, Fisher declined to comment specifically. However, he noted the benefits the new protocol provides in the context of Omicron.
“We prefer that they be focused on keeping their schools open, keeping their staff and students healthy and make sure they are following the updated protocol and providing kits as appropriate,” Fisher said.
Fisher said he always encourages school administrators and nurses to be communicative with the AOE when they have questions and concerns, noting that Superintendent Tucker has “not been shy” with his feedback.
Co-Principal Schilling, who spoke to the Caledonian-Record after Fisher’s comments, explained that “yes, contact tracing was incredibly hard to implement.”
“[CCSU] has a Superintendent who supported us by hiring two Licensed Nursing Assistants to manage ‘Test to Stay’ immediately [this past Fall], and figured out where the money would come from later,” Schilling said. “Some schools never did that; they were too big … but many schools are running out of rapid tests after two days, so it’s the same headache.”
“This is further complicated by the directive we received from [AOE] Secretary Dan French not to monitor the distribution of the test kits,” he added. “We lose credibility with our families when we have to tell them that testing matters … but also that testing doesn’t really matter.”
Schilling, who also noted that it was “incredibly important to have students in person,” said that three families had recently pulled their kids out of Danville School. He was unsure if this was because of the Omicron wave or because of the new “Test at Home” program.
When contacted on Sunday, Tucker said that he had not received any further clarifications or guidance from the AOE during the weekend.
