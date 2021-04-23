NEK Senator Opposes Bill Controlling Use Of Force By Police

The freshman senator from the Northeast Kingdom offered the lone voice of opposition during a Senate vote on Friday to a proposed bill to amend standards for law enforcement use of force.
In the same week that former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of causing the death of George Floyd, senators took up H.145, which seeks to address response tactics by police to prevent unwarranted harm to individuals police take into custody.
The vote by senators was 28 to 1. Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans, who was elected last November to his first term, is the only senator in the state to vote against the measure. Sen. Bobby Starr, D-Essex-Orleans did not attend the virtual gathering of senators on Friday morning but said on Friday afternoon that he would have voted for the bill.
Among the provisions in the bill supported by the majority is that “A law enforcement officer’s failure to use feasible and reasonable alternatives to force shall be a consideration for whether its use was objectively reasonable.”
It also states, “When a law enforcement officer knows that a subject’s conduct is the result of a medical condition, mental impairment, developmental disability, physical limitation, language barrier, drug or alcohol impairment, or other factors beyond the subject’s control, the officer shall take that information into account in determining the amount of force appropriate to use on the subject, if any.”
The bill also addresses an officer’s use of chokeholds. “A law enforcement officer has a duty to intervene when the officer observes another officer using a chokehold on a person,” states the bill. It also notes that a police officer who uses a prohibited restraint chokehold and causes serious injury or death could face 20 years in prison.
Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s throat.
The bill provides there will be no training on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.
Prior to voting against H.145, Ingalls read a prepared speech that expressed a concern that focusing on controlling the behavior of all police officers sends a message that they can’t be trusted to do their jobs professionally.
“I’m here to defend the reputation of all of our law enforcement men and women who answer the call of public service, who answer the call to enforce all the laws that we pass, to answer the call to the accident scene, domestic disturbances, threats of violence that may be perpetrated against us and sometimes, to the scenes that they weren’t called to soon enough where there was a death resulting or had escalated to the point to where an officer was forced to take a life to protect the public or themselves,” Ingalls said.
“Unfortunately, across our nation, our law enforcement are now being deemed racists, out of control, unworthy of respect, not to be trusted, unethical and not honest,” he continued. “We’ve let the actions of a handful of bad cops tarnish the image of the vast majority who do nothing but good every second of the day. Aided by a compliant press and Politicians of one party, we’ve allowed this cancer of thinking to permeate across this Country and sadly, into our beautiful little state of Vermont.”
Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia-Orange, addressed senators following Ingalls remarks and agreed that most law enforcement officers are professional and not prone to abuse of power.
“The vast, vast, vast majority of police officers are well-intentioned,” he said. “They are fully cognizant of their responsibilities and do their very level best to help us on a daily basis.”
Benning, who reported the bill to the full senate on Thursday and was one of the five senators on the Senate Judiciary to vote it out of committee unanimously, said the bill doesn’t infringe on the ability of most officers to their jobs.
“I never looked at this particular bill as something that was doing something against the vast majority of police officers who I have deep respect for,” he said. “I will say that there are a select few, and I mean a select few, who have lost sight of the fact that their responsibility is to protect and serve, not to dominate and dictate. And that’s what this bill is all about.”
Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, told Ingalls that the contents of the bill are something officials at the Department of Public Safety wanted.
“A vote against it on the role call wouldn’t be the most respectful posture that I can imagine,” said Sen. Baruth.
Ingalls said in an email later on Friday that more than a dozen police officers had reached out to him to express concern for the bill.
“It puts law enforcement in danger of getting killed before they can reasonably act in self-defense,” Ingalls said. “The bar is so high in what not to do that it will escalate quickly into a dangerous situation.”
In reporting the bill on Thursday, Sen. Benning said the legislation helps address a culture concern – underscored by the George Floyd case – that some police officers behave badly.
“The culture that we are discussing appears to be making a dent in the judicial process, and my hope is that with this language being changed … we’re continuing that path to make sure the culture changes,” said Benning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.