The Northeast Kingdom set another record for the largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with an additional 20 cases while parts of the region remain worrisome to state health officials.

On Friday, the Vermont Health Department announced 7 new cases in Caledonia County, tying the county’s daily record set on Thursday. An additional 13 cases were reported in Orleans County, which bests the record of 8 cases set last week.

