The Northeast Kingdom set a new mark for coronavirus cases Monday with record high cases in all three counties on the same day.

According to information from the Vermont Department of Health 13 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday, with 5 in Caledonia County, 5 in Orleans County and 3 in Essex County. The 13 new cases nearly doubles the prior daily record of 7 cases that was set on November 4.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments