WEST BURKE — Before enjoying their Friday fellowship and luncheon together, about 20 seniors and a few guests at the Burke Senior Meal Site were first treated to a visit by two Mt. Sinai Shriners, Winston Harper and Ken Johnson.
As Shriners, the Northeast Kingdom residents work to raise funds to help children with various medical needs.
The men were introduced by Lyndonville resident and Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District board representative from the Town of Lyndon Steve Gray, who has for years worked as a tireless volunteer to help collect recyclable items in Lyndonville to keep them out of the waste stream.
Gray told those gathered shortly before noon on Friday that the men would explain how the aluminum tabs snapped off of soda and beer cans and gathered at collection locations including the meal site in West Burke, Allen Lumber in St. Johnsbury, local schools and more, are recycled and turned into money that helps support the mission of the Shriner’s hospitals.
Johnson, of Irasburg, and Harper, of Glover, spoke about their work to assist the Shriner’s hospital located in Montreal, Quebec, in Canada, the only Shriner’s hospital in Canada. There are 22 Shriner’s hospitals total in the world, with 20 of them in the U.S. and one each in Canada and Mexico.
The pair of Shriners explained that the work of the Mt. Sinai chapter of the organization supports the hospital in Montreal, which is a fairly new facility, having been completed in 2015, and the work of two Shriner’s hospitals in Massachusetts, the hospital in Boston which cares for children who have suffered burns, and the hospital in Springfield, which focuses on orthopedic disabilities.
Like the rest of the world, the Shriner’s meetings have gone virtual the past two+ years for the most part due to the pandemic, said Johnson.
He and Harper stood before a few good-sized plastic tubs containing donations of aluminum tabs. The tabs are snapped off of cans for recycling and collected to be recycled, as they are the only pure aluminum part of a can. The money the group gets for recycling the aluminum is used to buy children receiving care in Shriner’s hospitals things they need or wish for, from wheelchairs to books to bicycles.
Harper said aluminum recycling raised through the Northeast Kingdom helped to buy a nearly $1,000 tricycle for a little girl in Coventry.
Both men spoke about the organization’s mission and how helpful it is when people assist the group with donations. Families are never charged by the Shriner’s hospitals for the care their children receive, and patients who are accepted range from infants to 18-year-olds.
Even families’ travel expenses and lodging costs are covered by the organization when children are receiving care at a Shriner’s hospital.
“If you or anybody knows of a child that needs some work done, we have 22 hospitals, and there is no cost,” said Johnson. “We get a lot of donations to help the facilities.”
Harper told the group, “The tabs you send in go toward buying many things for the kids.”
In some cases, schools have competitions to see how many tabs can be collected and the exercise is also used for math, with counting activities based on the collections, said Harper and Johnson.
The meal site’s volunteers thanked the men for sharing and promised to help continue collecting tabs to help out.
“Thank you very much for the tabs,” said Harper of the number of tabs presented to the Shriners on Friday at the meal site. He added, “We’ll be back in a year.”
Donation From Darling Inn/Mathewson Block
Gray also presented a donation to the Burke Senior Meal Site from residents at the Darling Inn and the Mathewson Block in Lyndonville, where a collection of returnable cans and bottles he assisted with allowed for a $435 donation to be presented in a check to meal site volunteers Susan Carr and Linda Britt on Friday afternoon.
