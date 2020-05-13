When Vermont officials announced that schools would need to close by March 18, Donna Reed and her fellow coaches at Kingdom Gymnastics decided it would be best to shut down their operation.
So they voluntarily shuttered the gymnastics studio on March 17 for the health of their students and families that frequent their location at Green Mountain Mall.
“We just thought it was going to be three weeks,” said Reed, who both owns the business but also works as an employee of the corporation. “I had no intention of going on unemployment and was just going to forego my salary.”
But she soon learned that a couple weeks was likely going to become something much, much longer as Gov. Phil Scott announced the state’s cascade of social and business restrictions and for only the second time in her life, she applied for unemployment insurance.
Reed was just one of tens of thousands of Vermonters whose jobs were upended by the pandemic and sought state assistance, that would be augmented by extra federal stimulus dollars.
Unemployment Claims Skyrocket
The last 2 months have seen historic levels of unemployment in Vermont as large swaths of the economy were shut down and people ordered to stay home. The Northeast Kingdom was not immune to the fallout.
According to weekly reports released by the Vermont Department of Labor there was a nearly tenfold increase in claims for unemployment in the St. Johnsbury area between mid-March and the end of April. The increase in the Newport/Derby area was nearly that high.
While official unemployment calculations for the month of April won’t be issued until next week, state officials have been saying for weeks that the unemployment rate will be historically high as they have grappled with the massive influx of claims and ramped up capacity within the Department of Labor to handle the work.
The Northeast Kingdom has historically had some of the highest levels of unemployment in the state. In the March unemployment report issued on April 17, the Derby labor market had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.2%. St. Johnsbury’s was at 4.7% while the statewide total was 3.4%. The majority of the data that went into those calculations came from just before Vermont shut down.
“The March data captures the early effects on unemployment with both the number of unemployed and the unemployment rate rising sharply,” said Department of Labor Acting Commissioner Michael Harrington at the time of the monthly unemployment announcement. “These increases are dwarfed by the elevated levels of unemployment insurance claims we have seen since mid-March. It is anticipated the monthly press release for April will look much different and should be more consistent with the significant economic disruption we are all experiencing.”
In that interim, the number of unemployment claims filed from the St. Johnsbury area has risen from 304 in the March 14 weekly report of claims to a peak of 2,938 in the April 25 report. The number of claims filed in the Newport area has jumped from 535 in the March 14 report to 4,205 in the April 25 report.
During that same time frame, statewide total claims increased even more dramatically, from 5,545 in the March 14 report to 81,574 in the April 25 report.
Clearing All The Claims
Reed now considers herself one of the lucky ones, but her attempt to receive unemployment wasn’t the smoothest and in some ways was typical of many Vermonters. The first week her unemployment claim went through but she didn’t receive her money when it was expected. The second week, when she tried to renew her claim, the online system wouldn’t accept her pin number and she was instructed to call the assistance line. What followed was days of frustration and hundreds if not thousands of unanswered calls, first on the day of the week designated for people whose last name began with R, then on a Saturday, which was open to everyone.
Eventually she started calling her local legislators for help like Sen. Jane Kitchell and Rep. Scott Beck, who tried to help and offered assurance that the issues would be resolved eventually.
In the end, a Department of Labor staffer reached Reed and helped resolve the technical issue that had tripped her up.
Reed was part of that unprecedented increase in first time and continuing claims that the Department of Labor was working through.
Updates on how the Department of Labor has progressed in clearing out the backlog of claims has become a regular aspect of Gov. Scott’s press conferences as DOL added staff, contracted with an outside firm to help field calls and updated its computer systems and procedures. What’s more, DOL had the added complication of getting the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program off the ground, an entirely new category of unemployment assistance for people previously ineligible that was created in the CARES Act stimulus bill.
As it turns out, Reed wasn’t alone in turning to her legislators for help with resolving issues with unemployment. House and Senate members were inundated with calls and some members asked DOL if there was any way they could help. What came of that was the Legislative Action Team. Rep. Beck, of St. Johnsbury, is helping lead the effort of 25 legislators who are volunteering with DOL to act as a customer service liaison between constituents and DOL on lingering PUA claims. Reps. Sam Young and Chip Conquest are also part of the effort.
The PUA program “was kind of like trying to build an airplane and fly it at the same time,” said Beck. There are countless reasons why someone’s claim could be hung up, said Beck, from unique employment scenarios, lack of internet access, a mistaken keystroke in the initial application, and on and on. In their efforts the legislators try to share basic information with the claimants and gather the necessary details that will help speed the claim through the process.
Beck noted they are only a small part of the huge effort that has unfolded at DOL to handle nearly 90,000 unemployment insurance and pandemic assistance claims that have come in since early March. “I think we are making a difference,” he said. “We certainly didn’t solve the problem but we are trying to help out.” He also said anyone who is stuck and doesn’t feel like they are making progress through the normal channels is free to contact their legislator for assistance.
Economic Fallout
A more complete understanding of the pandemic’s economic toll won’t be understood for months and likely longer, but another marker will be revealed next week when DOL releases the April unemployment figures on May 22.
While claims peaked in late April, the last two week’s reports showed decrease in the number of claims both statewide and from the Northeast Kingdom as state officials have begun to allow some businesses to resume operations.
For Reed that loosening of restrictions can’t come soon enough. Despite acknowledging that she is actually making more money receiving unemployment because of the temporary boost in benefits from the federal stimulus bill, as are many others, Reed worries that if the shutdown lasts too much longer Kingdom Gymnastics may never be able to reopen.
“I feel an obligation to the families whose kids cherish gymnastics,” said Reed. They closed their doors six days before her competition team was headed to the state meet. Reed says the studio will either need to offer free classes or refunds to the participants who didn’t get to finish their last sessions, and rent, utilities, insurance and other business expenses are still climbing. She now fears the repercussions of a prolonged shutdown.
Reed, and her daughter Amy Bedor, who helps coach and manage the gymnastics studio besides having a full-time job, have already begun discussing strategies they can implement to keep their students and families safe if and when they are given the OK to reopen, provided it comes in time.
“I don’t want to criticize Gov. Scott, he’s between a rock and a hard place and I do honor and recognize the need for the shutdown,” Reed said, while adding she hopes the reopening of the state accelerates. “That’s my personal belief … maybe I’m more of a risk taker and because I do own a business.”
