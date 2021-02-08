The Northeast Kingdom has suffered its 10th COVID-related death.
The death was of a man from Orleans County between the age of 70 and 79. While the Vermont Health Department announced the death in its data report on Friday, the man passed away on Dec. 29 while an inpatient in Lamoille County.
“There are several reasons why a given case may show up later,” said Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Health Department. “For example, sometimes the Health Department receives positive results with little to no contact information. We use the county where the person sought care if the person’s residence is unknown. When we learn more about the case, we then update the county appropriately.”
This latest death brings the total for Orleans County to 6. Caledonia County has had 4 residents die of COVID-19. Essex County residents have suffered no deaths from COVID-19. Essex and Grand Isle are the only 2 counties that have not recorded a death from the pandemic.
The last few days have seen case counts creep back up in the Northeast Kingdom. The regional total now stands at 897 cases, with 372 in Caledonia County, 390 in Orleans County and 135 in Essex County. The three-county region has added 49 cases in the last 5 days.
According to the Health Department, several NEK schools have recorded additional cases in the week ending Feb. 3, including 1 case at Hardwick Elementary, 1 case at Lake Region UHS, 2 cases at Lyndon Institute, 4 cases each at NCUHS and NCUJHS, and 1 case each at St. Johnsbury Academy and St. Johnsbury School.
While cases continue to spread in the NEK community, vaccination clinics being conducted by the Health Department, Kinney Drugs, a partnership of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care, and North Country Hospital are underway.
According to the latest data available from the Health Department, more than 4,710 NEK residents have received at least their first dose as of Friday afternoon.
According to Jesse Dimick, COVID vaccine manager at NVRH, the first of the NVRH-NCHC clinics held Wednesday in Concord went well.
“The first clinic in Concord was a huge success and we had a 98 percent arrival rate,” said Dimick. “The 75 and older crowd has shown a lot of enthusiasm in helping end this pandemic.”
“One lady shared with me that she is getting her vaccines because she wants to get back to dancing,” said Dimick. “We look forward to continuing to get out to the more remote areas of the Kingdom and helping our fellow Vermonters get their vaccines.”
This week the NVRH-NCHC will administer 150 doses in Island Pond on Wednesday and another 100 in Beecher Falls on Friday. These remote clinics are in addition to ongoing vaccination efforts by the Health Department, Kinney Drugs and North Country Hospital.
In addition, Caledonia Home Health and CALEX Ambulance kicked off a series of vaccinations for the homebound in the Caledonia and southern Essex County region, one of the first such efforts in the state.
Over the weekend CALEX CEO Michael Wright said he and a crew member logged over 100 miles to deliver 21 vaccines to homebound elderly in Maidstone, Lunenburg, North Concord, Concord, Waterford and St. Johnsbury.
“Everyone was very pleased and surprised to see us this soon and very appreciative of our efforts to provide vaccines in their homes,” said Wright. “We will head back out again Monday and Tuesday and hope to get through our primary list.”
CALEX was provided 50 doses of vaccine on Friday to get this effort underway.
On Monday, Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, said the Health Department is starting to share potential vaccine allocations for early March to allow regional partners to plan their clinics.
Ruggles said the NVRH-NCHC team was told they would likely receive 300 doses the first week, 400 doses the second week and 300 doses the third week to expand vaccination clinics in St. Johnsbury. Ruggles said the current draft plan would be to operate vaccination clinics at the Green Mountain Mall on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday beginning March 7 in the same space the Health Department currently utilizes for its Thursday and Friday clinics. Ruggles said the plan is eventually to be able to offer vaccination clinics 7 days a week in St. Johnsbury.
Ruggles said they are also hopeful they will get additional allocations to continue their remote first-dose clinics around the region throughout March as well. She said at this point they are planning clinics in Barton and Island Pond.
For those 75 and over, there are still spots available at 2 upcoming clinics in Hardwick on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, added Ruggles.
