NEK Support Ministry Seeking To House, Educate Ukrainians Displaced By War

DERBY — A home-based support organization in Irasburg wants to shelter and educate Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia in the former Derby Green Nursing Home.
Scott Cianciolo, president of Agape Ministries Inc., has applied to the Derby Development Review Board for a permit to convert the former nursing home into the Agape House Of Mercy, a place where about 24 people from Ukraine would be housed.
“Agape means unconditional love,” Cianciolo said explaining the meaning behind the name. It’s a Greek word found in the Bible used by Christians to communicate the extent of God’s love.
Agape Ministries was incorporated by Cianciolo and his wife, Theresa, in 2004. It’s an outreach to children and adults with special needs that is based at their home which sits on a six-acre property that includes a camp that supports adults and children.
The Cianciolos adopted twin Ukrainian boys with Down Syndrome when the boys were 10 months old. They’re 8 years old now. Since the adoption process, the family has maintained a close connection to the country and the people who live there. Scott Cianciolo said Theresa has been to Ukraine 27 times and was there recently to assist on a medical trip to support the people victimized by the Russian attack.
It was the ties to the country, Scott Cianciolo said, that led them to their current effort to open a facility at which Ukrainians who no longer have a home in their native country can come and start a new life in the United States.
The Cianciolos have a sales agreement with North Country Hospital to purchase the Derby Green property at 2853 U.S. Route 5 in Derby. NCH President and CEO Brian Nall sent a letter to the Derby Administrator Bob Kelly authorizing the Cianciolos to apply for permits related to their intended use of the property. Scott Cianciolo said the closing on the property purchase is scheduled for July 22.
Derby Green Nursing Home closed in early 2020 after 36 years of operation. It was a 23-bed skilled nursing care facility. The decision to close was based on financial pressures and the difficulty of staffing the facility.
The owner of the property, North Country Hospital then put it on the market. The main building was built in 1840 with an extension added in the 1980s. It sits on 8.5 acres.
Scott Cianciolo said the facility is in good condition. “It’s an amazing property,” he said. “They did a marvelous job keeping it up.”
Necessary work on the building before it can house Ukrainians includes the addition of four showers and a laundry area.
Volunteers will be on-site daily to support the families living there, the Cianciolos note in their zoning application. In addition to a home setting, educational and vocational training will happen there. There will also be a bi-lingual church holding services on-site twice each Sunday.
“Agape House of Mercy will start a small bi-lingual church to ensure those who live in our community can have access to a faith-based church and chapter where those who have a struggle with current language can practice their faith,” notes the application.
Their time at the Agape House of Mercy will also put the Ukrainians on the path to citizenship. The application notes that the state of Vermont has already been contacted to ensure the citizenship process can start “immediately.”
The Cianciolos note that the people from Ukraine who are being brought over are pediatricians, a speech therapist, psychologists, teachers, moms and children with special needs.
The first of the families that the Cianciolos hope to lodge at Agape House of Mercy arrived on Wednesday. The Cianciolos will be hosting them in their home for now.
They briefly explained the need for Agape House of Mercy in their application.
“The individuals that are finishing sponsoring to come to the United States have no homes to go back to and come with unfortunate trauma from war,” state the Cianciolos.
The hearing before the DRB is at the Municipal Building on July 18 at 6 p.m.
