NEK Testing Increases; Infections Don’t

The two hospitals in the Northeast Kingdom are increasing the number of tests for COVID-19 infections and finding no new positive cases again last week.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury has tested a total of 886 people at the outdoor testing facility. No more cases were found in the past week.
The number of tests done since May 7 were 209 as of Monday, according to the hospital’s website “dashboard” of testing results.
Since testing began, there were 13 positive cases identified by the hospital, a number that remains unchanged since last week.
No one is currently hospitalized at NVRH with COVID-19.
Tests have also increased significantly at North Country Hospital in Newport City.
Out of the 166 tests done as of Friday, there were no new positive cases.
The hospital has tested a total of 585 people.
“The number of cases statewide also appear to be decreasing – nicely!” stated NCH lab director Oren Martin.
The additional tests are being performed on three different groups, he said: individual patients concerned about their health, staff at NCH, and people who are being tested before surgery.
Also at NCH, Martin said the special respiratory care unit has been taken down and converted back to surgery.
Patients who put off elective non-critical surgeries are being rescheduled, Martin said.
Cataract removal surgery is a good example, he said.
The hospital has reopened the main lobby for services, where staff can screen everyone who enters quickly and easily, Martin said.
“We are easing back to ‘normal,’” Martin said. But at the same time, he said hospital staff are “not letting our guard down.”
