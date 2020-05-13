Next week Northeast Kingdom residents with no COVID-19 symptoms at all have an opportunity to get tested for the coronavirus.
While health care workers, first responders like police, fire and EMS officials, and child care providers are encouraged to take advantage of the testing opportunities, the tests are available to everyone, even children, said Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer for the Department of Health.
The tests do not require a referral from a health care provider and interested people can simply sign up for a spot in an online registration portal. They are not intended, though, for anyone exhibiting even mild symptoms, who should continue to get a referral from their health care provider or by calling 211 if they don’t have a provider.
An Orleans County clinic will be held Thursday, May 21, at North Country Union High School and a Caledonia County clinic will be Saturday, May 23, at Lyndon Town School. Each clinic is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and can accommodate 408 participants, said Truman.
The test uses a nasal swab and looks for an active infection, not whether someone may have been exposed to the virus in the past. Results can be expected with 24-48 hours. Should there be more demand for testing opportunities in the future they will be planned as needed, noted Truman. The clinics are scheduled all over the state and begin this week, with 794 tests already being conducted.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Agency of Human Services Mike Smith spoke about the expanded surveillance testing program the state was implementing.
“It’s quite extensive,” said Smith of the pop-up tests that are being run by the Health Department with help from local EMS agencies and the National Guard. “The objective is that everyone that wants a test will get a test.”
Smith said the hope is this new expansive phase of testing will help the state in managing the pandemic and responding to the virus.
“I call it hunting down the virus,” said Smith. “But [Vermont Health Commissioner] Dr. Levine doesn’t like that, so I think ‘Boxing in the virus’ is the better way of putting it.”
The website to sign up for tests is live and can be found at https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
