State officials struck an optimistic tone during Wednesday’s media briefing, citing declining case counts, hospitalizations and deaths not just in Vermont and the Northeast but also the nation.

A couple of weeks of positive developments on that front, along with decreasing test positivity rates and the ramping up of vaccinations that kicked off Wednesday are all good news, said Gov. Phil Scott, DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, while cautioning Vermonters to continue to abide by the strategies to limit the spread of the virus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments